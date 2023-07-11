Grab the Galaxy Watch 5 at its lowest price ever with this huge Prime Day discount
OK, we thought this would never happen, but hey – Amazon Prime Day has just kicked off and it looks like we're in for some huge discounts on Galaxy Watches this year, starting with an incredible deal featuring none other but the fan-favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch 5!
Without a doubt the most supported and popular mainstream Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is now deeply discounted on Amazon, and when we say deep, we mean it has just reached the lowest price we've ever seen, after a sweet, sweet 43% discount for the 40mm variant, and an equally jaw-dropping 42% discount for the 44mm variant. Here are all the details of the deal:
If that ain't a steal, we don't know what is. Well, perhaps this epic Prime Day offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but let's not digress.
The Galaxy Watch 5 is a critically acclaimed smartwatch available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, making it suitable for a large range of wrist sizes. It comes with a series of advanced sport and wellness features, such as advanced sleep coaching, which not only tells you how long you've been in deep sleep, but actually provides guidance to let you develop healthy sleep habits.
On top of that, Samsung has blessed the Watch 5 with auto workout tracking detection – a very convenient feature as it saves you the hassle of manually managing your workout functionality, and it has the capability to measure and display various body composition analysis data, such as body fat, skeletal muscle and BMI (body mass index). Great functionality if you're into fitness and wellness.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has now been on the market for almost a year, giving Samsung enough time to iron out any software kinks. At the price Amazon is offering it right now, it's just the perfect wrist companion to set yourself up with – we just hope Amazon has prepared enough stock of it!
