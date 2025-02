Galaxy Z Fold 7 may improve upon the low-ambition design of predecessors

Foldable phones

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7

foldable phones

The availability of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was scarce as it was only released in South Korea and China. People who got hands-on time with the phone said that its crease was a massive improvement over theOne of the reasons behind that is that the Special Edition apparently features Samsung's ultra-flexible glass (UFG) instead of the UTG (ultra-thin glass) used for other foldables. UFG is a higher-strength material and offers better impact resistance.Today's leak also says that both theand Flip 7 will feature a large cooling system as well as a more durable and smoother hinge mechanism.Since thewill be based on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it will likely also have bigger inner and main displays as well as a 200MP main camera.The downside though is that like the Special Edition, the may also remove S Pen support . Samsung appears to have decided all of a sudden that most of its users don't need the S Pen, as evident by the downgraded stylus shipped with the Galaxy S25 Ultra . However, stylus support is one of the stand-out features of Samsung's, and removing support might tank sales further.