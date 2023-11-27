Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is more appealing than ever after unprecedented discount

Just when we thought Cyber Monday deals couldn't get any better, Amazon surprised us by knocking the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite down to a historic low.





The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite occupies the sweet spot between high-end $799 and up tablets with extravagant features and entry-level slates that offer the bare minimum, making it a compelling choice for anyone who needs a solid tablet that's affordable.





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 64GB 10.4 inches display | Snapdragon 720G | microSD slot | S Pen | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack | Samsung DeX $161 off (46%) $189 $349 99 Buy at Amazon





The 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs $349.99 but today, you can save $161 on it and get it for its cheapest price ever.





It has a decent-sized 10.4-inch screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G and has a very high dollar-to-performance ratio. In simple words, it's plenty quick and the performance is more than enough for casual stuff such as using your favorite apps and ordering food online and light productivity tasks.





Coming to what makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stand out, the slate comes with a free S Pen, which makes it more fun to use than many top tablets of 2023. For comparison, you'll have to shell out $428 for the base iPad with an Apple Pencil.





Two other things that add to its charm are support for storage expansion and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.





Like Samsung's high-end tablets, the Tab S6 Lite also has the DeX mode which gives the interface a makeover to make it feel more like a desktop. It packs a 7,040mAh battery so you won't have to worry about it dying in the middle of important tasks.





Snap up the device if you want a tablet that's affordable but checks many of the same boxes as pricier slates. We have never seen the tablet drop this low so act fast if you want to take advantage of the deal.