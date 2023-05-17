First Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra renders leak
Image Credit - @OnLeaks x @MySmartPrice
Few devices on the market that stand out as much as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Korean tech giant’s gargantuan tablet brings a lot to the table… quite literally. It seems Samsung knows just how good its tablet is and has decided against fixing what is not broken.
Based on some recently leaked renders, the company will be sticking to the tried and tested formula for its successor as well, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra being a somewhat modest refresh, coupled with a welcome spec bump.
The renders were first brought forward by prominent tech tipster @OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, and were subsequently covered by 9to5Google in a dedicated article. Based on the images, we can comfortably conclude that the exterior of the Tab S9 Ultra will be almost identical to the one of its predecessor. Not that this is a bad thing per se.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is already an incredibly sleek device, with a very premium look, top-notch build quality and some of the slimmest bezels found on a tablet, period. Additionally, when it comes to tech, it is always what is on the inside that counts the most. And the new model will likely be a decent improvement in that department.
If you are looking for a device with a massive, gorgeous screen, the Tab Ultra lineup’s incredible 14.6” display is possibly one of the best out there. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will build upon this appeal, but will also likely introduce a plethora of other upgrades, including the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and IP68 certification.
That being said, the current model, despite being more than a year old, is still excellent and it is largely considered one of the best tablets to buy in 2023 and one of the best Android tablets currently available. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is expected to debut sometime this summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
