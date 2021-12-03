Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch

Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch0
“Starting today, Apple Watch users can show their support for (RED) directly from their wrist with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/product-red. Once downloaded, these faces can also be shared with other Apple Watch users with Face Sharing,” reads the official statement on Apple's blog.
Apple launched the partnership back in 2006 in a bid to fight HIV/AIDS and the company has raised more than $270 million to fund prevention, testing, and counseling services for people impacted by HIV/AIDS.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on society worldwide, and now Apple is working with (RED) to redirect all the proceeds from Product (RED) purchases to the Global Fund COVID‑19 Response.
Furthermore, Apple will be donating $1 to the Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, or at an Apple Store until December 6. You can find all Apple Product (RED) devices and accessories here.