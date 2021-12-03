Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Apple Wearables

Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Download these free celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch
Apple’s partnership with the (RED) initiative turns 15 this month and to celebrate the anniversary, the company is giving away six (RED) watch faces for free.

“Starting today, Apple Watch users can show their support for (RED) directly from their wrist with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/product-red. Once downloaded, these faces can also be shared with other Apple Watch users with Face Sharing,” reads the official statement on Apple's blog.

Apple launched the partnership back in 2006 in a bid to fight HIV/AIDS and the company has raised more than $270 million to fund prevention, testing, and counseling services for people impacted by HIV/AIDS.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on society worldwide, and now Apple is working with (RED) to redirect all the proceeds from Product (RED) purchases to the Global Fund COVID‑19 Response.

Furthermore, Apple will be donating $1 to the Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, or at an Apple Store until December 6. You can find all Apple Product (RED) devices and accessories here.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
-$40
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  64
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks
These are the most popular emojis of 2021
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
These are the most popular emojis of 2021
Meta says Messenger and Instagram users should be safe even without E2EE
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Meta says Messenger and Instagram users should be safe even without E2EE
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless