Samsung's upcoming flagships to boast Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus

Future flagship smartphones are expected to boast Corning's newly revealed Gorilla Glass Victus, which is scratch-resistant and so tough that it can withstand drops from no less than six feet. The new glass is not meant to protect just smartphone displays, but also those embedded in other products like tablets, laptops, and wearables.
Lab tests ran by Corning revealed that the Gorilla Glass Victus can protect a phone's display even if the device drops from up to 2 meters. According to the company
, other scratch-resistant glass typically breaks when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. Not only that, but the new Gorilla Glass Victus is twice as resistant as the Gorilla Glass 6 when it comes to scratches, and up to four times better than the rest of the competition.
The Gorilla Glass Victus is not foolproof as the company admits that materials like dirt, sand, and metal can still scratch a display protected by this particular glass, The Verge reports. Although the downside applies to all glass in general, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus can “reduce those instances quite dramatically.”
While Corning does not mention which phones will get its new Gorilla Glass Victus, it did confirm that Samsung
will be the first customer to put it “inside” its phones. It's a great marketing move from Samsung considering that durability has become a key factor for customers looking to purchase a new smartphone.
