Samsung iOS Android Display

Samsung's upcoming flagships to boast Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 23, 2020, 9:30 PM
Samsung's upcoming flagships to boast Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus
Future flagship smartphones are expected to boast Corning's newly revealed Gorilla Glass Victus, which is scratch-resistant and so tough that it can withstand drops from no less than six feet. The new glass is not meant to protect just smartphone displays, but also those embedded in other products like tablets, laptops, and wearables.

Lab tests ran by Corning revealed that the Gorilla Glass Victus can protect a phone's display even if the device drops from up to 2 meters. According to the company, other scratch-resistant glass typically breaks when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. Not only that, but the new Gorilla Glass Victus is twice as resistant as the Gorilla Glass 6 when it comes to scratches, and up to four times better than the rest of the competition.



The Gorilla Glass Victus is not foolproof as the company admits that materials like dirt, sand, and metal can still scratch a display protected by this particular glass, The Verge reports. Although the downside applies to all glass in general, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus can “reduce those instances quite dramatically.”

While Corning does not mention which phones will get its new Gorilla Glass Victus, it did confirm that Samsung will be the first customer to put it “inside” its phones. It's a great marketing move from Samsung considering that durability has become a key factor for customers looking to purchase a new smartphone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Fresh Galaxy Note 20 5G leak details serious downgrades including plastic build
Popular stories
Samsung opens Galaxy Note 20 5G series reservations, hinting at pre-order date

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless