Community Competition: Show оff your phone collection!

How It Works

Snap a Photo: Take a creative, high-quality photo of your mobile phone collection Submit Your Entry: You can submit your photo in one of two ways:



A: Via Email : Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “ PA Collectors Challenge Entry”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.

B: On Instagram : Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.



Get Votes: We will select up to 10 finalists and share their photos on the website, where the community will vote for their favorite collection!



Winner’s prize The photo with the most votes will earn the collector a $75 Amazon Gift Card! At the end of the competition our team will contact you to claim your prize.



Key Dates Submission Deadline: 1 December 2024, 11:59PM CST

Voting Period: 2 December - 8 December 2024

Winner Announcement: 12 December 2024



Submission Rules:

Include only your personal mobile phone collection in the photo. You must currently own all devices in the collection and old photographs will not be accepted. The winner may be asked for further photo evidence before receiving their prize. Make sure to fit your entire collection in one high-quality photograph where each device is clearly visible. There is no limit to the number of devices you can include, as long as they fit in one photo. Only one entry per person is allowed. If you submit more than one photo, only one will be eligible for the voting round. Ready to Join the Fun? Let us see what your journey in the world of phones looked like and become the community's favorite collector!

Are you a proud collector of phones? Do you have a unique lineup that tells the story of mobile evolution—or maybe just a quirky collection you’re dying to show off? Now’s your chance to shine!We are excited to announce we’re holding a competition for the best mobile phone collection and the winner will be rewarded with a $75 Amazon gift card.If you’re anything like the PhoneArena team your drawers are full of devices that bring out a lot of memories. So, dust them off, make them pretty, and take the best possible photo of them. Then share it with us and the PhoneArena community will vote which collection is the best.