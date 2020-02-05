Best new iPhone, iPad apps for January 2020
Byte - creativity first
Byte can be best described as a TikTok clone. You can browse short, looping videos from different categories or create your own if you want, nothing ground-breaking here. So why would you go for Byte instead of the real thing? Well, for one, you might prefer to be an early adopter and if the app takes off, you can smugly say that you’ve been on it before it was cool.
Either way, it’s a good option if you want to kill time with mindless scrolling interrupted by the occasional slight chuckle.
Find My Headphones & Earbuds!
In our modern world, the solution for one problem often causes another to arise. We’re gradually getting rid of all sorts of cables and wires and that’s great, but among other issues that come with wireless technology is a very basic one: misplaced devices can be hard to locate without a tether leading to them.
This is where Find My Headphones & Earbuds! comes in. The app helps you locate your AirPods by measuring the strength of the Bluetooth signal. It works not only with any other wireless headphones, of course, but all sorts of Bluetooth devices as well.
Adapt — Revision Timetable
College exams are no joke and your grades can determine how competitive you’ll be on the job market once you graduate. That’s why it’s important not only to study hard during the semester but also to revise everything before the exam. And with Adapt that’s easier than ever.
The app helps you create a plan to revise everything you’ve studied before your exams and keep track of your progress. It can even automatically readjust your schedule in case you weren’t able to go through certain topics.
You can also schedule tasks outside the scope of your subjects, and you’ll get reminders for them as well. If you want to bring some order and efficiency into your studies, Adapt - Revision Timetable has the tools you need.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):