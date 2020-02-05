Best new iPhone, iPad apps for January 2020

Adapt — Revision Timetable





College exams are no joke and your grades can determine how competitive you’ll be on the job market once you graduate. That’s why it’s important not only to study hard during the semester but also to revise everything before the exam. And with Adapt that’s easier than ever.The app helps you create a plan to revise everything you’ve studied before your exams and keep track of your progress. It can even automatically readjust your schedule in case you weren’t able to go through certain topics.You can also schedule tasks outside the scope of your subjects, and you’ll get reminders for them as well. If you want to bring some order and efficiency into your studies, Adapt - Revision Timetable has the tools you need.