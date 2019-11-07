Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more





Amazon



Instead of being a single-day event, Amazon's Black Friday will kick off a full week early, at 12:01 AM on the 22nd of November and continue on until 11:59 PM on the 29th of November.





Best Buy



All of the promotions available over the next few days will naturally return on Thursday, November 28 (i.e. Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. in physical stores and midnight time online.



Many other products will join the actual Black Friday 2019 festivities then, and without further ado, here's a rundown of the best Best Buy deals available today and coming in a few weeks across categories like smartphones (duh), tablets, smartwatches, activity trackers, smart home devices, and headphones:





Beats Studio3 wireless noise canceling headphones - $200 ($150 off)

Apple Watch Series 4 - up to $300 savings (starting at $50 off)

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro - up to $500 off with qualified activation and in-store iPhone trade-in

iPad 10.2 - up to $100 off for My Best Buy members (today only)

iPad Pro - $150 and $200 off select models for My Best Buy members

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3 and Type Cover included - $599 ($360 off)

Apple HomePod - $200 ($100 off)

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - starting at $10 a month with qualified activation

Apple smart battery cases - $20 off

Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones - $90 ($110 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E - $100 (50 percent off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - $100 off with free $50 e-gift card included

Moto G7 - starting at $150 with activation ($150 off)

Moto G7 Play - starting at $100 with activation ($100 off)

AT&T Prepaid Moto E5 Play - $30 ($70 off)

Lenovo Smart Clock - $40 (50 percent off)

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds - $110 ($60 off)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise canceling over-the-ear headphones - $280 ($70 off)

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise canceling over-the-ear headphones - $90 ($110 off)

Jaybird Tarah wireless in-ear headphones - $50 ($50 off)

Fitbit Versa Special Edition - $120 ($80 off)

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire - $300 ($300 off)

Garmin Forerunner 235 - $150 ($100 off)

Fossil Sport smartwatches - starting at $165 after $110 savings

Samsung Galaxy Fit - $80 ($20 off)

Michael Kors MKGO - $195 ($100 off)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise canceling headphones - $280 ($70 off)

Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones - $170 ($30 off)



Coming soon...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10+ 5G - up to $500 off with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10 Plus - $200 off unlocked variants (additional $100 off with activation)

Google Pixel 3a - $100 off (extra $50 off with activation)

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL - $400 off with activation

Unlocked Pixel 4 and 4 XL - $200 off (extra $50 off with activation)

Samsung Galaxy S10e - $300 off with Verizon and Sprint activation

Samsung Galaxy S10 series - starting at $5 a month with Sprint activation

BLU Vivo XI and Vivo XI Plus - $100 off

Unlocked LG Stylo 5 - $130 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - $150 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch - $270 ($80 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $230 and up ($50 off)

Fitbit Versa Lite - $100 ($60 off)

Fitbit Versa 2 - $150 ($50 off)

Fitbit Ace 2 - $50 ($20 off)

Fibit Charge 3 - $100 ($50 off)

Fitbit Inspire - up to $30 off

Garmin Venu - $300 ($100 off)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 and keyboard included - $799 ($230 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 - $50 off

JBL Free true wireless in-ear headphones - $75 ($75 off)

Skullcandy Crusher wireless over-the-ear headphones - $80 ($70 off)

Third-gen Amazon Echo - $60 ($40 off)

Third-gen Amazon Echo Dot - $23 ($27 off)

Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50 ($40 off)

Facebook Portal Mini - $80 ($50 off)

Google Home Mini - $20 ($29 off)

Google Nest Hub - $80 ($50 off)

Facebook Portal 10-inch - $130 ($50 off)

Amazon Echo Show 8 - $80 ($50 off)

Second-gen Amazon Echo Show - $150 ($80 off)









Walmart



Starting online at 10 PM ET on November 21, and expanding to brick and mortar stores the following day at 6 PM, all the hottest smartphones in the US are getting massive discounts. Technically, you're not looking at upfront savings, of course, but we can probably all agree a free $400 gift card beats the heck out of a modest outright markdown. It's going to be easy to score that coupon too, as all you need to do is buy an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or iPhone X with a Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T device payment plan. The same type of deal will be offered for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+, Galaxy S8, and S8+, although the value of the complimentary gift card is downgraded to "only" $300.





Here are all the noteworthy Walmart deals so far.





Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max - $300 Walmart Gift Card when activating a new installment plan

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10 - $300 Walmart Gift Card when activating a new installment plan

Microsoft Xbox One X Bundle with $40 Walmart Gift Card - $369.99 (save $140)

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle - $269.99 (save $130)

Nintendo Switch Bundle (game or free memory card) - $240 (save $110)

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cell) - $749.00 (save $50)

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - $429 (save $100)

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - $159.99 (save $40)

65-inch 4K TV - $350 from a respectable brand

55-inch 4K TV - $200 from a respectable brand

Google Smart TV kit (includes Google Home Mini, Chromecast, and $10 Vudu credit) - $35

Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones - $89 ($30 off)

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $129 ($70 off)

Onn true wireless in-ear headphones - $15 ($10 off)

JLab Studio wireless headphones - $15 ($15 off)

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker - $20 ($15 off)

JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth speaker - $50

Lenovo Smart Clock - $39 ($40 off)

Google Home Mini - $19

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 - $149 with two bonus free Vudu movies

Onn 10.1-inch tablet and keyboard - $59 ($40 off)

Onn 7-inch tablet - $28 ($22 off)

Fitbit Inspire HR - $69 ($30 off)

Fitbit Versa Lite - $99 ($60 off)

iPhone 6s Plus on Straight Talk or Total Wireless - $149 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy S9 on Straight Talk - $399 ($200 off)

LG Stylo 5 on Straight Talk - $99 ($100 off)

Samsung Galaxy A10e on Straight Talk - $49 ($90 off)

Nokia 2V on Verizon - $20 ($20 off)

LG Journey LTE on Walmart Family Mobile - $40 ($39 off)

iPhone 6s on Straight Talk or Total Wireless - $99 ($50 off)



Check out all Walmart Black Firday deals right here





Target





iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max - free $200 gift card with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10 Plus - free $400 gift card with Verizon or AT&T activation

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - free $300 gift card with Verizon or AT&T activation

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL - free $550 gift card with activation

iPhone XS and XS Max - free $200 gift card with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $130 ($170 off)

Google Home Mini - $19 ($30 off)

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth wireless speaker - $100 ($80 off)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker - $40 (50 percent off)

Sony XB41 wireless Bluetooth speaker - $125 (50 percent off)

Apple iPad 10.2 - $250 and up ($80 off)

Apple Watch Series 3 - $170 and up ($30 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch - $250 ($80 off)

Fossil Sport - $165 (40 percent off)

Fitbit Inspire HR - $70 ($30 off)

Fitbit Versa 2 - $150 ($50 off)

Apple AirPods with charging case - $145; with wireless charging case - $170

Fitbit Ace 2 - $50 ($20 off)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 - $130 ($70 off)

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 - $50 ($20 off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - $85 ($45 off)

Amazon Fire 7 tablet - $30 ($20 off)

Fire HD 10 - $100 ($50 off)

Fire 7 Kids Edition - $60 ($40 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 - $160 ($60 off)

Third-gen Amazon Echo - $60 ($40 off)

Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50 ($40 off)

Third-gen Echo Dot - $22 ($28 off)

Google Nest Hub - $79 ($50 off)

Google Home - $49 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport wireless headphones - $100 ($30 off)

JBL Free X true wireless earbuds - $75 ($75 off)

Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds - $50 ($35 off)

Target is not falling behind its bigger competitors when it comes to Black Friday deals. First and foremost, we're seeing some real gems on Target's doorbuster roster, including big discounts on a number of popular smartwatches, tablets, and smart home devices and especially a bunch of very valuable freebies bundled with the world's hottest phones. At the same time, it's definitely worth highlighting that hundreds of these killer deals will be "previewed" this Friday and Saturday (November 8 and 9). Here are the deals:









B&H

B&H will be hosting weekly deals up until Black Friday, with the first deals already available. Here goes:





Apple AirPods (2nd gen) - $169.95 ($30 off)

Apple iPad 10.2" (Late 2019, 32GB, Wi-Fi only, Gold) - $299 ($30 off)

Moto Z3 Play 64GB Deep Indigo - $229.99 ($270 off)













Costco

Costco has a very intriguing set of deals for this Black Friday, most of which include Samsung's smart wares. The best mobile deals are scheduled to kick off on November 28 online and November 29 in physical warehouses, letting you save a whopping $420 on your choice of Samsung's best high-end smartphones of 2019. The massive discount will be offered towards Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10+ installment plans for Verizon activations, while AT&T and Sprint customers can score $420 Costco shop cards by agreeing to pay regular monthly installments for the same flagship devices.



While nowhere near as drastic, a $50 price cut will bring the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to $220 and $240 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively, with the



That's right, Microsoft's newest 2-in-1 detachable with Windows 10 and 10th Generation Intel Core processing power is looking at an up to $300 markdown already. Starting November 22, you'll be able to get the Core i7 configuration alongside a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen at $1,300 instead of a standard combined price of $1,600. That's an online-only promotion, mind you, unlike the $200 discount that will bring the price of a Core i5 variant down to a very reasonable $800 when sold together with a keyboard and stylus.



A



Check out Costco's Black Friday deals here

Costco has a very intriguing set of deals for this Black Friday, most of which include Samsung's smart wares. The best mobile deals are scheduled to kick off on November 28 online and November 29 in physical warehouses, letting you save a whopping $420 on your choice of Samsung's best high-end smartphones of 2019. The massive discount will be offered towards Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10+ installment plans for Verizon activations, while AT&T and Sprint customers can score $420 Costco shop cards by agreeing to pay regular monthly installments for the same flagship devices.

While nowhere near as drastic, a $50 price cut will bring the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to $220 and $240 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively, with the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Tab A 10.1 slates set to be reduced to $110 and $200 respectively. The former Android tablet will also be bundled with a complimentary 32GB microSD card, whereas productivity enthusiasts have a pair of killer Surface Pro 7 bundle deals to look forward to.

That's right, Microsoft's newest 2-in-1 detachable with Windows 10 and 10th Generation Intel Core processing power is looking at an up to $300 markdown already. Starting November 22, you'll be able to get the Core i7 configuration alongside a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen at $1,300 instead of a standard combined price of $1,600. That's an online-only promotion, mind you, unlike the $200 discount that will bring the price of a Core i5 variant down to a very reasonable $800 when sold together with a keyboard and stylus.

A Surface Go combo containing an Intel Pentium-powered tablet and a Type Cover of its own will cost 400 bucks after a $100 cut, while smartwatch fans should be happy to hear the Fitbit Versa 2 has a $50 discount in the pipeline that's slated to go live both on and offline a whole week before Thanksgiving Day.





Kohl's

Most "doorbusters" will go live Thursday, November 28, at 12:01 am CT online and 5 pm in physical stores, although some of the deals listed below are kicking off a few days early on Kohls.com.



Keep in mind that every $50 spent during the November 25-29 timeframe will net you $15 in Kohl's Cash, which you can then use between November 30 and December 9 to buy pretty much anything at a reduced price. All that being said, here are the most interesting tech deals coming to this major retailer on the biggest shopping days of the year:



Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50

Fitbit Charge 3 and Versa Lite Edition - $100 a pop

Fitbit Inspire HR - $70

Beats urBeats3 earphones with 3.5mm plug - $50

BeatsX wireless earphones - $80

Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones - $200

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-canceling headphones - $90

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker - $100

Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds - $30

Sony SRSXB01B Bluetooth speaker - $14.99

Amazon Fire 7 tablet - $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet - $60

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) - $22

Google Nest Mini - $29

Google Nest Hub - $79

Fitbit Ace 2 - $50

Fitbit Inspire - $50

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition - $180

Fitbit Ionic - $200

Most "doorbusters" will go live Thursday, November 28, at 12:01 am CT online and 5 pm in physical stores, although some of the deals listed below are kicking off a few days early on Kohls.com.

Keep in mind that every $50 spent during the November 25-29 timeframe will net you $15 in Kohl's Cash, which you can then use between November 30 and December 9 to buy pretty much anything at a reduced price. All that being said, here are the most interesting tech deals coming to this major retailer on the biggest shopping days of the year:









Microsoft





Microsoft has only revealed a few teasers for its upcoming Black Friday deals, and most of them are seemingly in partnership with none other than Samsung. Both Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families will be on sale at $200 off their list prices starting November 21, and better yet, the ultra-high-end handsets will include true wireless Galaxy Buds at no extra cost. That means you'll be able to pay as little as 550 bucks for an unlocked Galaxy S10e bundled with some of the best alternatives to Apple's market-leading AirPods, while a Galaxy Note 10 sold alongside the same cool earbuds will only set you back $750.





Perhaps more interestingly, Microsoft has a little something, something in store for tablet fans digging the company's latest Surface Pro refresh as well. Namely, special Surface Pro 7 bundles including Type Cover keyboards for $799 and up. The recently released Surface Pro 7 normally starts at $749 all by itself, so as you can imagine, you're looking at pretty hefty savings here too. Specifically, up to $230 off regular prices, available from November 22.



Finally, if you don't have a problem waiting until November 28, you'll be able to snap up the already affordable Surface Go tablet for as little as $299 and thus save up to a cool 150 bucks.





The Black Friday season is, once again, upon us. This annual festival of deals is the official start of the Christmas shopping season, and in the following article, we will be showing you all the noteworthy deals that you need to know about. We will be continuously updating this article with all the noteworthy deals that become available in the coming days and weeks.