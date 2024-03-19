Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Upcoming event
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Mar 20, Wed, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
We are hours away from Amazon's huge spring sale, check out what to expect and some excellent early deals.

Apple to employ 'borderless' tech for ultra-thin iPhone 16 bezels, says report

iOS Apple
Apple to employ borderless tech for ultra-thin iPhone 16 bezels, says report
The iPhone 15's bezels are already impressively thin but Apple wants the iPhone 16 family to have even slimmer bezels, says a new report. 

Korean outlet Sisajournal (via @Tech_Reve) reports that Apple will use a new tech called BRS (Border Reduction Structure) to achieve ultra-thin bezels on the iPhone 16.

Previously, methods existed to reduce the size of top and side bezels, but the bottom bezel proved to be something of a challenge, particularly because of heat generation issues. The BRS tech seemingly takes care of the problem as it has been designed to make the bottom bezel as thin as possible. It accomplishes that by "rolling the copper wires at the bottom upward."

Both Samsung Display and LG Display, which will provide panels for the iPhone 16 family, will use the tech. Apple usually reserves new tech for the Pro models, but the BRS tech will be used for all four models. Apple's ultimate goal is to make a bezel-less smartphone.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature a new vertically aligned camera setup and will inherit the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button as well as the rumored new Capture button, which will allegedly also be present on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

The Pro models are rumored to be larger than their predecessors and might also be a little heavier. Additionally, they may gain a new 48MP ultra-wide camera.

The entire series will be powered by chips based on the 3nm tech, but they might differ slightly.  

All in all, there won't be many changes when compared to the iPhone 15 family, which is seemingly why Apple will rely heavily on iOS 18 to popularize the series. The next iPhone operating system version is rumored to have AI features to better compete with rivals Samsung and Google. The Cupertino giant is reportedly even willing to solicit Google's help to power AI features on its phones.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models will soon be sold in the U.S.
Refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models will soon be sold in the U.S.
Threads begins rolling out "Trending now" feature in the U.S.
Threads begins rolling out "Trending now" feature in the U.S.
Google could outdo itself with better Pixel 8a specs than we expected
Google could outdo itself with better Pixel 8a specs than we expected
Samsung counting on S24 and Z6 to break COVID slump as it reportedly moves up release of foldables
Samsung counting on S24 and Z6 to break COVID slump as it reportedly moves up release of foldables
Public transit directions now rolling out widely on Wear OS
Public transit directions now rolling out widely on Wear OS
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless