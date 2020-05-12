Patent shows Apple might make it possible to edit already sent iMessages
Usually, this option works on messaging platforms that are centralized, meaning that the text was not sent to another carrier, for example like messages in Slack or WeChat. However, this is not the case for iMessage, as the text gets sent to other carriers and to edit it, things might get complicated. Even WhatsApp allows users to delete a message, but not edit it.
The patent application additionally highlights that current messaging solutions have some limitations, for example acknowledging messages, editing previously sent messages and synchronising viewing of content between users.
If this patent becomes reality, Apple iPhone users will be able to edit sent iMessages when tapping on the text, while recipients of the message will reportedly be shown an “edited” label for an edited message. However, as it is just a patent, it may be wise to take it with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, would you like to see this option for iMessage on future iPhones?