Patent shows Apple might make it possible to edit already sent iMessages

Apple publishes patent applications pretty regularly and some of them end up being included in upcoming iPhones and iPads. Now, there is a new patent filed by the Cupertino-based tech giant regarding iMessage and a pretty useful feature the company may be planning to include to its text service.In March, we reported about the possibility to unsend iMessages , currently being tested, and now TechRadar reports about a patent allowing the possibility of editing already sent iMessages. The patent was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office and even though the application does not guarantee that the patent will end up being fulfilled and iMessage will get this feature, it doesn’t seem unlikely.Usually, this option works on messaging platforms that are centralized, meaning that the text was not sent to another carrier, for example like messages in Slack or WeChat. However, this is not the case for iMessage, as the text gets sent to other carriers and to edit it, things might get complicated. Even WhatsApp allows users to delete a message, but not edit it.The patent application additionally highlights that current messaging solutions have some limitations, for example acknowledging messages, editing previously sent messages and synchronising viewing of content between users.If this patent becomes reality, Apple iPhone users will be able to edit sent iMessages when tapping on the text, while recipients of the message will reportedly be shown an “edited” label for an edited message. However, as it is just a patent, it may be wise to take it with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, would you like to see this option for iMessage on future iPhones?