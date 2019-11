Apple gift card offers unveiled ahead of Black Friday special deals

Before revealing its Black Friday deals for smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, Apple announced that customers who buy any of its products during the sale will receive gift cards. The Cupertino-based company also confirmed that its Black Friday sale will debut on November 29 and will end on December 2.During the four-day shopping event, customers who purchase select products will receive an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 (gift card values vary based on products purchased). We have yet to learn which products are eligible for this offer and whether or not they will be discounted.One other thing worth noting is that customers who already own an Apple Card will be able to use it during the sale and get 3% cash back. Apple mentions customers can apply in minutes for the card, then use it right away during the four-day shopping event.Until Apple kicks off its Black Friday sale, you can already purchase many of its products via multiple retailers and carriers if you can't wait a few more days.