Apple gift card offers unveiled ahead of Black Friday special deals

Before revealing its Black Friday deals for smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, Apple announced
that customers who buy any of its products during the sale will receive gift cards. The Cupertino-based company also confirmed that its Black Friday sale will debut on November 29 and will end on December 2.
During the four-day shopping event, customers who purchase select products will receive an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 (gift card values vary based on products purchased). We have yet to learn which products are eligible for this offer and whether or not they will be discounted.
One other thing worth noting is that customers who already own an Apple Card
will be able to use it during the sale and get 3% cash back. Apple mentions customers can apply in minutes for the card, then use it right away during the four-day shopping event.
Until Apple kicks off its Black Friday sale, you can already purchase many of its products via multiple retailers and carriers
if you can't wait a few more days.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):