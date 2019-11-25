Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Apple Deals Black Friday

Apple gift card offers unveiled ahead of Black Friday special deals

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 25, 2019, 9:11 AM
Apple gift card offers unveiled ahead of Black Friday special deals
Before revealing its Black Friday deals for smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, Apple announced that customers who buy any of its products during the sale will receive gift cards. The Cupertino-based company also confirmed that its Black Friday sale will debut on November 29 and will end on December 2.

During the four-day shopping event, customers who purchase select products will receive an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 (gift card values vary based on products purchased). We have yet to learn which products are eligible for this offer and whether or not they will be discounted.

One other thing worth noting is that customers who already own an Apple Card will be able to use it during the sale and get 3% cash back. Apple mentions customers can apply in minutes for the card, then use it right away during the four-day shopping event.

Until Apple kicks off its Black Friday sale, you can already purchase many of its products via multiple retailers and carriers if you can't wait a few more days.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

TIDAL-Black-Friday-Cyber-Monday-deals
Expires in - 1w 14hTIDAL announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer
-50%
Amazon-Echo-Show-Black-Friday-discount-UK
Expires in - 4d 8hThe Echo Show 8 receives a massive Black Friday discount at Amazon UK
Apple-Gift-Card-promo
Expires in - 6d 14hApple gift card offers unveiled ahead of Black Friday special deals
google-fi-black-friday-deals-pixel-4-pixel-3a-moto-g7
Expires in - 1w 16hGoogle Fi Black Friday deals include massive Pixel 4, Moto G7, and Pixel 3a discounts
amazon-black-friday-deals-anker-accessories
Expires in - 6d 14hAmazon kicks off insane Black Friday sale on dozens of popular Anker accessories
-$100
Apple-iPad-10.2-inch-100-off-Amazon
Save $100 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch at Amazon

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.