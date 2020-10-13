Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Apple AirPods Pro are now 20% off for Amazon Prime Day

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 13, 2020, 1:43 AM
Apple AirPods Pro are now 20% off for Amazon Prime Day
Now is the time to shop! Amazon Prime Day is starting and deals are piling everywhere. Now, Apple's AirPods Pro are discounted by 20%:

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which makes your music come alive, while at the same time the AirPods Pro also provide transparency mode for when you need to listen to the outside world. They are sweat and water resistant and can easily pair with your iPhone or iPad. Additionally, you get three sizes of soft silicone tips to best fit your ears.


