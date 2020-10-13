Apple AirPods Pro are now 20% off for Amazon Prime Day
Now is the time to shop! Amazon Prime Day is starting and deals are piling everywhere. Now, Apple's AirPods Pro are discounted by 20%:
The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which makes your music come alive, while at the same time the AirPods Pro also provide transparency mode for when you need to listen to the outside world. They are sweat and water resistant and can easily pair with your iPhone or iPad. Additionally, you get three sizes of soft silicone tips to best fit your ears.
Check out: Our AirPods Pro review
Aslo read:
- All Amazon Prime Day deals
- All Amazon Prime Day deals on phones
- All Amazon Prime Day deals on tablets
- All Amazon Prime Day deals on smartwatches
Story timeline
This story is part of:Amazon Prime Day 2020 (9 updates)
-
Now reading
13 October Apple AirPods Pro are now 20% off for Amazon Prime Day
-
13 October Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and more
-
12 October The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
-
12 October Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
-
12 October Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire, and more