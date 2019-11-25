Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The Amazon Echo Dot is ridiculously cheap for Black Friday in the UK

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 25, 2019, 10:35 AM
The Amazon Echo Dot is ridiculously cheap for Black Friday in the UK
Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is already quite cheaper, but for Black Friday the retail giant has discounted the product to a ridiculously low price in the UK.

Typically price at £49.99 in the UK, the third-generation of Amazon's smart speaker is now available with an incredible discount of 56%. The price makes it a must-have this holiday season and allows it to undercut its closest rival – the Nest Mini – by a significant margin despite Google's own Black Friday price drops. 

Like every other Amazon speaker, the Echo Dot integrates the Alexa voice assistant. This allows users to stream and control music without lifting a finger, control connected smart home appliances with simple commands, or even ask for the latest news and weather. Timers and alarms can also be set if you're cooking a meal, getting ready for a meeting, or simply in need of a power nap.


Speaking of the time, the recently announced Echo Dot with clock is also available for less than usual as part of a Black Friday promotion that shaves 42% off the usual £59.99 price tag. This product adds an LED clock to the regular third-generation Echo Dot. 

The Amazon Echo Dot is available immediately. meaning you're guaranteed to receive it before Christmas. The Echo Dot with clock, on the other hand, won't be in stock before December 22. It's unclear if Amazon will guarantee delivery by Christmas Day. 

