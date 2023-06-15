Alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 marketing poster shows the biggest design change

My Smart Price We are supposedly less than a month away from the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and today,has given us our first official look at the phone.





The outlet was apparently sent a promotional banner for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 by an anonymous source and it looks pretty legit.









As countless leaks had indicated, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks like a very modest upgrade over the Fold 4 but Samsung appears to have made an important change. The company's next book-style foldable is rumored to use a new waterdrop hinge and while it may not make the inner screen crease noticeably less prominent , it will allow the phone to fold flat.





When the Fold 4 is folded, there is a small wedge-like space between the two halves. The Fold 5's new hinge seems to have taken care of that problem. The leaked promo image shows a phone which folds without leaving a space in between.





This not only gives it a refined and slimmer look but will probably also make the phone easier to hold.





We also see one of the rumored colors , light blue, and it looks very classy. In addition to this hue, the phone will allegedly also be available in black, beige, and maybe also platinum.





The leaked picture also suggests that the phone will have slimmer bezels but those are about all the visual changes we can expect.





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will allegedly be powered by the Galaxy S23 series' custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and is also expected to be dust resistant. It is also rumored to be lighter than its predecessor.





Like the outgoing model, the new iteration will also support the S Pen, but it won't have a compartment for the stylus.



