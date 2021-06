Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked

For the fashionistas









Case, what case?

MONOCARBON Carbon Fiber Covers





If you are looking for stylish options to go with the beautiful design of your AirPods Max, you will probably find it in one of these two:The case by Waterfield Designs is the full package. The top and bottom layers have closed-cell foam, which resists compression. On the inside, it’s laced with plush lining paired with soft foam.If you are not a fan of the Apple Smart case, this product relieves you of having to use it. A unique Magnetic Leather Butterfly feature puts the headphones into low power mode and protects the earcups from slamming into each other. If you still decide to use Apple’s case, the “wings” remain flat.The case also has many additional storage options and comes in leather and nylon vegan-friendly variants. On top of that, you can charge your device even when it’s stored inside. The price of the Shield Case is $99 for the leather options or $89 for the nylon ones.Now, this right here screams stylish. More of a pouch than a case, Pad & Quill’s product has a different look and feel to it. The case exterior is hand-crafted out of full-grain leather, which is under PQ’s 25 leather warranty. On the inside, your AirPods Max are shielded by ballistic nylon cloth, a protective thick foam layer, and a center crush-resistant core column.Similar to the Waterfield Designs Shield Case, the one from Pad & Quill features two hidden magnets that automatically put the AirPods Max into low power mode. Additionally, there is an opening at the bottom for in-case charging.One feature of this premium case makes it stand out even more from all the rest. Inside the case, there are two leather straps that, when connected, you can turn the case over to transform it into a stand for your headphones.You can usually get this high-end case/pouch for the price of $129, but at the moment, it seems to be out of stock. Despite that, it’s worth keeping an eye on this product.If it is maximum lightness you are searching for, a cover for the AirPods Max’s earcups might be the way to go. There are many variations out there, but the ones made by MONOCARBON are manufactured from real carbon fiber, and there is no getting lighter than that. Apart from making them super lightweight, the material gives the covers a distinguishing durability and sturdiness.MONOCARBON has also made sure the cutouts of the product to be precise so that no functionality of the headphones is impaired. Reviews on Amazon confirm this claim and are mostly five stars. Currently, the price is $53.