6 out of 10 iOS users will upgrade to iPhone 16, but not for the reason you think
While we don't know if Apple has finalized September 10 as the launch date for the iPhone 16 series, we are quite confident that the new phones will have loads of AI-powered features, though that might not be the main reason for most buyers to upgrade.
With the iPhone 16 on the horizon, online cellphone and tablet marketplace SellCell surveyed more than 2000 iPhone owners in the US to find out how many were planning to buy a 2024 model.
The second biggest factor (26.8 percent) is the rumored improved thermals, which is understandable, given the latest Pro models are prone to overheating. Artificial Intelligence ranks third on the list (21.9 percent), followed by the new faster chip (21.5 percent) and bigger screens for the Pro models (19.3 percent).
Around 55 percent of the users said they prefer larger phones, while 33 percent said that sizes bigger than those offered currently would put them off buying a new iPhone. Nearly 12 percent are holding out hope for a smaller phone and would rather wait it out for the rumored iPhone SE 4.
Rumors said that AI features might not be available at launch, but 82 percent of the respondents said they wouldn't mind waiting a month for them.
Out of the 38 percent of the 2000 survey participants who don't intend to buy the iPhone 16, 34 percent said they can't afford a new device and an equal percentage said they are happy with their current phones.
While a sample size of 2000 might seem inadequate, it's big enough to deliver statistically significant results. Based on that, it looks like the majority of iPhone users are ready to upgrade come September.
Approximately 62 percent of the participants said that they would consider upgrading to the iPhone 16. For nearly a third of iOS users who want to upgrade, the decision will be contingent on the price of the new phones.
SellCell surveyed 2000 iPhone users in the US to find out how many are planning to upgrade | Image Credit - SellCell
It looks like male users (62 percent) are more in favor of larger Pro models than female buyers (48 buyers), possibly because men have larger hands and a size increase generally leads to increased heft as well.
