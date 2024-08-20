Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

6 out of 10 iOS users will upgrade to iPhone 16, but not for the reason you think

By
0comments
6 out of 10 iOS users will upgrade to iPhone 16, but not for the reason you think
While we don't know if Apple has finalized September 10 as the launch date for the iPhone 16 series, we are quite confident that the new phones will have loads of AI-powered features, though that might not be the main reason for most buyers to upgrade.

With the iPhone 16 on the horizon, online cellphone and tablet marketplace SellCell surveyed more than 2000 iPhone owners in the US to find out how many were planning to buy a 2024 model.

Approximately 62 percent of the participants said that they would consider upgrading to the iPhone 16. For nearly a third of iOS users who want to upgrade, the decision will be contingent on the price of the new phones.



The second biggest factor (26.8 percent) is the rumored improved thermals, which is understandable, given the latest Pro models are prone to overheating. Artificial Intelligence ranks third on the list (21.9 percent), followed by the new faster chip (21.5 percent) and bigger screens for the Pro models (19.3 percent).

Around 55 percent of the users said they prefer larger phones, while 33 percent said that sizes bigger than those offered currently would put them off buying a new iPhone. Nearly 12 percent are holding out hope for a smaller phone and would rather wait it out for the rumored iPhone SE 4.

It looks like male users (62 percent) are more in favor of larger Pro models than female buyers (48 buyers), possibly because men have larger hands and a size increase generally leads to increased heft as well.

Rumors said that AI features might not be available at launch, but 82 percent of the respondents said they wouldn't mind waiting a month for them.

Out of the 38 percent of the 2000 survey participants who don't intend to buy the iPhone 16, 34 percent said they can't afford a new device and an equal percentage said they are happy with their current phones.

While a sample size of 2000 might seem inadequate, it's big enough to deliver statistically significant results. Based on that, it looks like the majority of iPhone users are ready to upgrade come September.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless