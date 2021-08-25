Notifications
Accessories iOS Apple Release dates Wearables 5G

5G Apple iPhone 13 line could be released on September 17th

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
5G Apple iPhone 13 line could be released on September 17th
According to a screenshot from an e-commerce app that was posted on IT Home (via MacRumors), we might see Apple release the 2021 iPhone 13 line on Friday, September 17th. The same report states that the AirPods 3 will launch on September 30th. The questionable image was originally discovered on Weibo posted by account holder @PandaIsBald.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has said that the 2021 iPhone models could be released during the third week of September which runs from September 13th to the 17th. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will all be powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro models will both sport an OLED ProMotion panel with a variable refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz.

All four new models will be equipped with a LiDAR sensor on the rear camera module for enhanced AR. The Pro models will use Sensor-Shift stabilization which adjusts the sensors instead of the lenses to correct shaky video. The Pro models are also expected to feature improved Ultra-wide lenses carrying six elements instead of five. New features include Portrait Video, a smaller notch, larger batteries, and more.

To be clear, the September 17th date forecast by Daniel Ives is the date when the analyst predicts that the iPhone 13 series will go on sale. Pricing will supposedly match what Apple charged last year when it launched the iPhone 12 line, Apple's first 5G handsets. That pricing was as follows:

  • iPhone 12 ($799 and up).
  • iPhone 12 mini ($699 and up).
  • iPhone12 Pro ($999 and up).
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099 and up).
While we just passed along the rumored September 17th release date for the 2021 iPhone 13 models, the unveiling date is different. Based on historical differences between the release date of new iPhones and the date that these models were first unveiled, we expect to see Apple take the wraps off of the next iteration of the iPhone on September 7th, September 14th, or September 21st.

The AirPods 3 could have a design that resembles the AirPods Pro, but with a shorter stem, a new case design, and possibly replaceable ear tips.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

