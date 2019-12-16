Best new phones expected in 2020





We already know the big trends of 2020: 5G is coming, along with it will come bigger batteries in our smartphones, faster speeds, more and better cameras that allow you to zoom further, capture ultra-wide images and get more detail in pictures. Of course, 2020 will also be a hugely important year for foldable phones, an experiment barely launched in 2019, foldable phones should prove their worth in 2020 and compete against traditional smartphones.





We also expect to see a continuation of the war against notches with the very first phones where the selfie camera is placed invisibly under the screen of the phone, so you can have a true edge-to-edge experience. With all of these exciting rumors floating around, it's time to take a look and explore in detail all the upcoming phones of 2020.





First half of the year:





Second half of the year:









Coming in the First Half of 2020:

Samsung Galaxy S11 series









The new Galaxy S11 series promise to bring one of the most memorable updates to the series: first and foremost, that will be the introduction of 5G support across the line, along with it much larger batteries that will last longer, and far from least, the new massive camera island on the back that is expected to feature one of the most capable cameras ever put on a smartphone.





The camera focus of the S11 is evident: for the first time in a few years, we are expected to see a shift in the actual camera sensor used on smartphones from a traditional 12-megapixel one used on most phones up until 2019 to a brand new 108-megapixel one on the S11. This much larger sensor is still expected to output 12-megapixel images, but it will bin 9 pixels into one to achieve much better image quality and deliver a lot more detail to photos. The list of new features even mentions a 5X periscope camera that will give you the option to capture much cleaner zoomed photos and even a possible 8K video capture.





Galaxy S11+:

Largest in series

5000mAh battery

5-camera array





Galaxy S11:

Mid-sized Galaxy

5-camera array





Galaxy S11e:

Compact size, smaller screen

Fewer rear cameras





Expected announcement date and price: February 18th, 2020, prices in $1,000 range





Samsung Galaxy Fold 2









After a rocky start, foldable phones will have their first serious test with the public in 2020. The original Galaxy Fold launch had to be cancelled because the phone broke down in reviewers hands in a matter of a couple of days, and Samsung had to relaunch it after making a few fixes in late September 2019. But at nearly $2,000, few people bought that phone.





In 2020, Samsung is expected to release at least one new foldable phone and it might utilize a totally different design too. Whatever the final design, chances are that device will be one of the most exciting phones of the year and hopefully it will come with a price that will be a bit more manageable for the general public.





So far details are scant: we have been hearing rumors about a clamshell design similar to that of the new Moto Razr phone, but also the second generation of the Galaxy Fold design is also due in 2020.





Expected announcement date and price: February 18th, 2020, prices in $1,000 range





Apple iPhone 9









Remember the iPhone SE ? Well, it's not coming back, but a phone with a similarly sweet budget price tag is coming and it will likely be named the iPhone 9.





Here is what we know about it:





it will look just like the iPhone 8

feature an LCD screen

have a physical home button with Touch ID

run the latest version of the iOS platform

cost around $350





Yes, just $350 for a brand new iPhone is the lowest that Apple has gone in quite a few years and the price alone will make this phone interesting.





Expected announcement date and price: March, 2020, prices in $350 range





Huawei P40 Pro









The Huawei P series are all about redefining the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the P40 Pro is expected to do just that.





Two years ago, Huawei surprised everyone with the P20 Pro and its Night Mode that basically was a wake-up call for other phone makers that have only now adopted it. Last year, the P30 Pro again raised the bar with a camera that was able to capture light in conditions when the human eye would see pitch black, plus it had a 5X periscope zoom camera that delivered a clear and long zoom for the first time on a phone.





We expect the P40 Pro to continue improving in all these areas: zoom, night time and detail and clarity. Along with that, expect the recurring theme for 2020 and Huawei's forte: 5G connectivity, faster performance (here with a built-in Kirin chip), and more storage and a larger battery.





Expected announcement date and price: March 24th, 2020, prices in $1,000 range





Moto Razr









The Moto Razr is already official, but it will actually go on sale in January 2020, so it will technically be the first foldable phones of the new decade.





We have already seen the ways this form factor it's interesting: it hits the right nostalgia notes with the clamshell design and there's even a retro Razr easter egg. Apart from that, we were impressed with how the crease in the middle of this phone is almost invisible and how it snaps tightly so that no debris can enter into it.





Of course, $1500 is a bit of an overkill for a phone that is not even powered by a top-tier chip, but if you want cool tech and one that folds in a tiny, compacy size, the Razr has got this going for it.





Release date and price: January, 2020, $1,500





OnePlus 8







OnePlus is expected to start the year with a brand new affordable phone, a break from its tradition of releasing only "flagship killers".





The OnePlus 8 might be what it ends up being called, or there might be a different, higher-end phone too.





At the moment, it's too early to tell, but while we know that OnePlus excels in the speed and smoothness of its UI, we hope the camera ups its camera game too and finally creates a phone with a "flagship killer" camera.





Expected announcement date and price: May 12, 2020, prices in $700 range





LG G9 ThinQ







The LG G9 ThinQ is the phone that LG has to get right. 2019 was a rough year for the company as its flagships received a lukewarm reception: vein recognition and motion sensing sounded like cool features at launch, but few people cared about them in real life and they were seen as gimmicks on the G8.





The G9 ThinQ has to get back to the fundamentals: LG phones might have kick-started the ultra-wide camera craze back in the day, but they lack the versatility of a dedicated zoom lens these days, and LG will need to seriously work on the battery life of its phone.





The company has already been among the pioneers for 5G adoption, so we expect the G9 will be a 5G phone with all the bands necessary for smooth and fast connectivity in 2020 and the future.





Expected announcement date and price: February, 2020, prices in $800 range





Sony Xperia 2 (2020)







The Sony Xperia 2 (the name is not confirmed) is the company's biggest and baddest smartphone in 2020.





As a true flagship, it is said to come with the most powerful chip on the Android platform, the Snapdragon 865, as well as bring a sprinkle of Sony camera magic to a new camera system that should be able to enter a contest with the very best out of Apple, Samsung and Google. Sony has previously focused on some impressive prosumer camera features, including manual controls for video, and we expect it to improve that further here.





Along with that, expect this phone to also be different: tall and narrow, with a 21:9 aspect ratio, the new Xperia will be easier to hold and operate with one hand, but it might be a bit on the tall side for comfortably carrying in a pocket.





Expected announcement date and price: February, 2020, prices in $1,000 range





Xiaomi Mi 10









Xiaomi is a brand known for making budget phones selling at half the price of mainstream flagships yet still equipped with about the same processor and general specs, and in 2020, it is expected to fully embrace the advent of 5G as all of its phones (except the very cheapest ones) will get 5G connectivity.





The phone that you should be looking out for is the flagship: the Xiaomi Mi 10.





Expect to see Xiaomi deliver an improved camera that can rivals Galaxies and iPhones, plus more improvements in the feature-rich MIUI experience. Of course, expect the price on that phone to be in the sweet $500 to $600 range, which is hard to beat for budget buyers.





Expected announcement date and price: February, 2020, prices in $1,000 range





Coming in the Second Half of 2020:





Apple iPhone 12 Pro series







The 2020 iPhones will be one of the biggest upgrades ever for the iPhone family.





Not only are they expected to introduce 5G to the iPhone family for the first time, they are also projected to bring back the iconic edgy iPhone 4 design with sharper corners and flat sides, but also with a modern twist.





After a massive upgrade with Night Mode and an ultra-wide angle camera in 2019, we expect the 2020 Pro series of iPhones to add a new, fourth camera that will open the way to a new augmented reality experience and the upcoming Apple Glasses.





And here is a breakdown of all the various iPhone 12 models expected in 2020:













Expected announcement date and price: September 10th, 2020, prices from $1,000 for Pro range





Samsung Galaxy Note 11 series







Samsung outdid itself with the design of the Galaxy Note 10 : a phone with practically no bezels, an elegant glass back that would reflect light in mesmerizing patterns, but the Note 10 was not merely a beautiful phone, but also a powerful one.





The Note 11 series will thus have an even higher bar to clear: with the transition to 5G we expect to see an increase in the size of the phone as larger batteries and antennas require more space. The familiar S Pen is also due for an upgrade with more ways to remotely control the S Pen, and we have a few other exciting ideas as to where Samsung could take it . We'll also be looking out for the way the S11 camera evolves and the ways the Note 11 can take it to the next level.





Expected announcement date and price: August 12th, 2020, prices from $1,000





Google Pixel 5 series







The Pixel 5 family should bring Google back from the unflattering position the company itself went into with the Pixel 4





The main problem with those phones was a battery life that was... well, quite poor. They also focused on bets that did not pay off like the Project Soli radars.... that did absolutely nothing new to impress users.





There are two possible ways ahead for Google: one is to admit its mistakes and redesign the Pixel 5 from scratch, scrapping the unsuccessful radar ideas and other gimmicks. The other is to try and refine those sensors and give them some meaning that they are currently lacking, but whatever it is, chances are we'll understand in late 2020.





Expected announcement date and price: October 14th, 2020, prices from $800





Huawei Mate 40 Pro







The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is expected to launch in late 2020 with a focus on innovative features that are not necessarily centered around the camera.





Expect further improvements in 5G connectivity, battery life, and 3D face recognition, as well as other power user features. While the P series Huawei phones are the line where the company pours out its latest and greatest camera improvements, the Mate series are reserved for boosts in performance and other features.





Expected announcement date and price: September, 2020, prices from $1,000





OnePlus 8T







While it's still way too early to talk about the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we expect it to arrive on schedule in late 2020 as the redefined OnePlus flagship.





OnePlus has recently started making more than one phone in an attempt to diversify its portfolio, and we do expect the OnePlus 8T will also come in a Pro and non-Pro versions. Prices are also likely to stay at around $700 to $750 for the Pro model, while the non-Pro version might retail for a bit north of $600.





The good price, the flagship specs and the ultra-fast experience is what makes OnePlus phones so alluring, and in 2020, we expect a proper 5G support added to that list as well.





Expected announcement date and price: Late September 2020, prices in $700 range





Asus Rog Phone III









The successor to what was probably the best gaming phone of 2019, the Asus Rog Phone III is expected to double down on the quality of its 120-Hertz, high-refresh rate display, as well as awesome accessories that help get your fingers out of the way while playing games on this phone.

