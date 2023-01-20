2020's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starts receiving Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update
1
Roughly a month ago the refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2022 got a taste of Android 13 and One UI 5. And now, SamMobile reports that the OG, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2020, is now getting the update as well. However, the availability of the update is currently limited, so keep that in mind.
For now, only the LTE model of the budget-friendly tablet is getting the update. It's model SM-P615. Soon enough, the Wi-Fi-only version, SM-P610 will be getting the update as well. For now, users of the Tab S6 Lite in France are getting the update, but we expect it will propagate to more countries pretty soon.
But that's not all. You also get to enjoy better animations for the Recent Apps screen, a new "Connected devices" section in Settings, and a refreshed lock screen customization menu. Overall performance gains are to be expected as well thanks to optimizations that the update brings.
Tab S6 Lite users in France should be able to download the new update by going to Settings > Software update and then tapping on "Download and install". Users in other countries probably have to wait a bit until they can get to enjoy the update, but it's most likely coming pretty soon.
One UI 5.0 brings a new taskbar to Galaxy Tabs. The update also improves multitasking and grants Galaxy Tab users a more desktop-like experience. Yep, you'll also be getting the new multi-window gestures for a seamless split-screen experience.
Interestingly enough, this update comes with the November 2022 security patch for the Tab S6 Lite. The firmware version of the update is version P615XXU4FWA5.
