1More ColorBuds 2 hands-on: seriously good earbuds for less than $100!

Upon first opening the packaging of the ColorBuds 2, you have a feeling you are in for something special. Their charging case is tiny, soft, and pleasant to the touch, and its flap opens and shuts with a solid, reassuring clack.The buds themselves look unique — they don’t try to mimic anything I know of. Their shape is slimmed down, they look a bit aggressive and high-tech.The ColorBuds 2 come with a total of 4 different-sized ear tips, which I really do appreciate. I am the kind of person who has one of two issues with earbuds — either they don’t stay in place in one of my ears, or they do but they cause fatigue and pain after a couple of hours.With the ColorBuds 2, I had neither of those issues — these are among the most comfortable in-ear buds I’ve tried.The earbuds have touchpads on their outer shells, allowing you to control your media playback. And this is where I have my first complaint with these earbuds — the touchpads are not very sensitive and often don’t register a gesture. Ultimately, I preferred controlling playback through my phone.If you get the 1More ColorBuds 2, you absolutely need to download the 1More Music app, which holds the SoundID sound personalization suite tailored for the ColorBuds 2.See, on their own, the ColorBuds 2 don’t sound very special — they are kind of flat, tinny, and not even very wide-sounding. They are made to be fed that SoundID virtualization before they can truly shine.So, what happens once you go through the 1More Music SoundID suite? Well, the earbuds started sounding much wider and deeper, for sure — I would absolutely not use them with SoundID off.You may want to take the SoundID test a couple of times, just to get yourself acquainted with how it works and how it enhances your results. It takes about a minute and makes a world of difference. Sadly, the enhanced SoundID hearing test (which can be found in the standalone SoundID app) is not available for 1More just yet, just the preference test. The good news is that the hearing test will be coming in 2022, meaning that the ColorBuds 2 will be able to provide the full SoundID experience.The earbuds do improve a lot once you go through the simple SoundID preference test. But they still suffer a bit in the higher regions — the higher mids sound a bit overcompressed and squished, the highs don’t seem to have much air to them. I am very curious to see if I will hear more improvement when the hearing test comes on.But even now, considering that the ColorBuds 2 can typically be picked up for around $79, I really can’t complain too much. I am not sure there are truly-wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in the sub-$100 range that sound as good and fit as well. Usually, they are tinny, ice-picky, and annoying.The ColorBuds 2 have a solid, soft bass and don’t sound harsh. While they are not the best-sounding earbuds I’ve tried, I absolutely didn’t mind listening to music through them for hours at a time.