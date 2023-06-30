Get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung's former flagship smartwatch, with a sweet $180 discount from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are a lot of incredible smartwatches on the market, but they often come at a price that not a lot of people would want to pay. If you, too, don't want to spend huge cash on a new smartwatch, we are happy to report that Amazon is currently offering one of the most stylish, high-end smartwatches ever made at a sweet discount.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was clearly designed to be worn with a sharp suit. The rotating bezel gives the smartwatch an incredibly stylish look, and the silver color makes this watch look even more fancy.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS 3, so you will be able to even download apps, including some games, directly on your smartwatch. Of course, the watch also has features like NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, Google Assistant, and a built-in microphone and speaker that let you take and make phone calls. However, you should know that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a one-day battery life. But this won't be an issue if you put your smartwatch to charge while you sleep.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the look, has all the bells and whistles you would want your new smartwatch to have, and the best thing is that this incredible wearable can now be yours for even less. Don't miss out on this just awesome deal and purchase a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a discount from Amazon now!
Right now, you can get the Bluetooth version of the 46mm Silver-colored Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for 47% OFF its price on Amazon, which means you can save $180 through this nice deal.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was clearly designed to be worn with a sharp suit. The rotating bezel gives the smartwatch an incredibly stylish look, and the silver color makes this watch look even more fancy.
In addition to its fashionable design, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs every health-tracking feature you would expect a smartwatch of this caliber to have. The timepiece even features Samsung's body composition function, which — as the name suggests — lets you measure things such as muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS 3, so you will be able to even download apps, including some games, directly on your smartwatch. Of course, the watch also has features like NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, Google Assistant, and a built-in microphone and speaker that let you take and make phone calls. However, you should know that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a one-day battery life. But this won't be an issue if you put your smartwatch to charge while you sleep.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the look, has all the bells and whistles you would want your new smartwatch to have, and the best thing is that this incredible wearable can now be yours for even less. Don't miss out on this just awesome deal and purchase a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a discount from Amazon now!
Things that are NOT allowed: