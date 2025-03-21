GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Would you buy a phone without any ports? Do you think the iPhone needs a big redesign? Which is the best upcoming smartphone? Did the Galaxy S25 meet your expectations?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless