Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) proves it’s still relevant—now shipping with free tablet or $150 discount

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
grndzro
grndzro
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Amazing budget phone. The stylus is a really good upgrade to using your finger. My only wish was that this phone was a 7 inch display. Still 6.7 inch is still perfectly fine though. I got mine on launch week from WM @ $400$ for the 256gb model. Money well spent.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless