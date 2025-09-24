Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago

I keep telling you samsung is in deep s**t now after the price hike on the S24 series from renting ai from google now they have to decide best way to proceed here. In house inferior cpu and brighter screen and keep pricing the same or give users a real upgrade eat the cost or price hike once again which will make them lose customers. Will soon find out.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TheWaitIsOva
TheWaitIsOva
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago

Google is so far ahead of everyone, they are building an AI phone. You bet on trends you see the future, Google is on the right path. Consumers want more than just hardware.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
DoomDoom
DoomDoom
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago
said:

Google is so far ahead of everyone, they are building an AI phone. You bet on trends you see the future, Google is on the right path. Consumers want more than just hardware.

This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines.
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless