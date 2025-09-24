Home Discussions You are here Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade General Iskra Petrova • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 8:16 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ... I keep telling you samsung is in deep s**t now after the price hike on the S24 series from renting ai from google now they have to decide best way to proceed here. In house inferior cpu and brighter screen and keep pricing the same or give users a real upgrade eat the cost or price hike once again which will make them lose customers. Will soon find out. Like Reactions All Quote TheWaitIsOva Arena Apprentice • 6h ago ... Google is so far ahead of everyone, they are building an AI phone. You bet on trends you see the future, Google is on the right path. Consumers want more than just hardware. Like Reactions All Quote DoomDoom Arena Apprentice • 6h ago said: Google is so far ahead of everyone, they are building an AI phone. You bet on trends you see the future, Google is on the right path. Consumers want more than just hardware. ... This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines. Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Google is so far ahead of everyone, they are building an AI phone. You bet on trends you see the future, Google is on the right path. Consumers want more than just hardware.