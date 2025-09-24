Home Discussions You are here Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 9:36 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... I have only been saying this for about 2 years now lol. Keep giving samsung passes but you have ai tho. Next thing you know you pay s25u base storage is $1500.00 lolSo same charge speeds in house processor and still talking about a price hike s**t is gettign real here huh.Specs from 3 years ago same as S22U extra $100.00 but you have ai tho lol . Like 3 Reactions All Quote MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Again, the spec monkeys they’re the majority…Samsung doesn’t have to convince anybody about the Exynos because the AVERAGE CONSUMER who is the majority will have no clue what it is. As long as they have good battery life and a good camera then the average buyer will be good. I don’t see what the obsession with using a new chip every year when they can easily use the previous chip and focus of software optimization Like 4 Reactions All Quote Vito82 Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: I have only been saying this for about 2 years now lol. Keep giving samsung passes but you have ai tho. Next thing you know you pay s25u base storage is $1500.00 lolSo same charge speeds in house processor and still talking about a price hike s**t is gettign real here huh.Specs from 3 years ago same as S22U extra $100.00 but you have ai tho lol . ... I definitely agree! The only reason they are getting away with this crap is because the Chinese manufacturers are not able to sell phones here. Also, SONY and OnePlus have pulled back investment to market phones on US carriers. I hate the availability of phones with carriers now. I really want the Pixel Fold 10 Pro, but AT&T isn't selling it. I want to trade in a phone to get the maximum $1100, not $50-250 Best Buy and Amazon are offering. Heck, if AT&T has the Samsung TriFold, I may trade in for that, I know I'm not paying $3000. Like 3 Reactions All Quote MagicalMe0 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... If Samsung decides to raise the prices again I'm telling you with the iPhone being as good as it is this year they'll have so many people switch it will hurt them badly. The s25U that I own wasn't worth the $1300 neither is the S26U. Hell when I saw the BASE iPhone 17 j felt like I really messed up buying the s25U. No way I'll make the same mistake twice. I'm not upgrading anytime soon but when I do I want to know my favorite brand still has my back. Like 2 Reactions All Quote MagicalMe0 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵MusicNotes24 said: Again, the spec monkeys they’re the majority…Samsung doesn’t have to convince anybody about the Exynos because the AVERAGE CONSUMER who is the majority will have no clue what it is. As long as they have good battery life and a good camera then the average buyer will be good. I don’t see what the obsession with using a new chip every year when they can easily use the previous chip and focus of software optimization ... I agree, not only would it help with optimization it would help keep the prices down giving us a better user experience. I feel like Samsung is trying to get back to the S20 ultra days launching at $1500 bucks. How the hell did Apple get a bad reputation for the highest prices when Samsung has always had the highest prices? Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Vito82 said: I definitely agree! The only reason they are getting away with this crap is because the Chinese manufacturers are not able to sell phones here. Also, SONY and OnePlus have pulled back investment to market phones on US carriers. I hate the availability of phones with carriers now. I really want the Pixel Fold 10 Pro, but AT&T isn't selling it. I want to trade in a phone to get the maximum $1100, not $50-250 Best Buy and Amazon are offering. Heck, if AT&T has the Samsung TriFold, I may trade in for that, I know I'm not paying $3000. ... Despite my fondness for the Fold 7, I must express my dissatisfaction with the operating system’s reliability. One of the primary reasons I am unable to fully utilize the device is its frequent inaccuracies.To illustrate this, let me recount an incident involving a group of friends and motorcycles. During a weekly outing, If i were to have an accident where I sustained an injury. In such a situation, my helmet, equipped with the Cardo Packtalk Pro, would automatically contact the police and emergency contacts, providing the precise location using the phone’s GPS. However, I have encountered numerous instances where the device’s accuracy has been compromised.I have tested the Fold 7 in various settings, including my home, workplace, and different cities, without success. The device consistently misjudges my location by several towns. Similarly, my friend NUNOB512 also experienced similar issues during a recent test at his residence.While Siri consistently provides accurate information, I find Google devices to be unreliable in this regard.If i ever had a issue they would never find me if i use google devices. Like 1 Reactions All Quote HulkBro666 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Despite my fondness for the Fold 7, I must express my dissatisfaction with the operating system’s reliability. One of the primary reasons I am unable to fully utilize the device is its frequent inaccuracies.To illustrate this, let me recount an incident involving a group of friends and motorcycles. During a weekly outing, If i were to have an accident where I sustained an injury. In such a situation, my helmet, equipped with the Cardo Packtalk Pro, would automatically contact the police and emergency contacts, providing the precise location using the phone’s GPS. However, I have encountered numerous instances where the device’s accuracy has been compromised.I have tested the Fold 7 in various settings, including my home, workplace, and different cities, without success. The device consistently misjudges my location by several towns. Similarly, my friend NUNOB512 also experienced similar issues during a recent test at his residence.While Siri consistently provides accurate information, I find Google devices to be unreliable in this regard.If i ever had a issue they would never find me if i use google devices. ... That sounds like potential software or even SoC issue, as older Samsung's (my S10+ and Note 20 Ultra) are spot on Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Apple may design their chips, but they dont fabricate them. So if TSMC is increasing prices, Apple will be paying more too.Samsung probably pays less than Apple because they have a larger chip purchase. Unlike Apple, Samsung could absorb the cost, or just increase costs on a different product to cover it. Apple cant because all their chips are made by TSMC and they needs ships for at least 3 lines of products; namely Mac, iPad and iPhone.For Samsung i double they have any other product that sales in the numbers the S line does. But you saying they shouldn't increase prices, when they are paying I creased prices is very disingenuous. But of course the Samsung hate is hard to pass up isnt it?! Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 1d ago ... So with your hypocrisy, $1300 is to much to pay for the S- Ultra, but not for an iPhone?! Yet the S Ultra has far and away more capabilities in hardware and software vs any phone sold in the world. It is a true flagship in that category. Like 3 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Vito82 said: I definitely agree! The only reason they are getting away with this crap is because the Chinese manufacturers are not able to sell phones here. Also, SONY and OnePlus have pulled back investment to market phones on US carriers. I hate the availability of phones with carriers now. I really want the Pixel Fold 10 Pro, but AT&T isn't selling it. I want to trade in a phone to get the maximum $1100, not $50-250 Best Buy and Amazon are offering. Heck, if AT&T has the Samsung TriFold, I may trade in for that, I know I'm not paying $3000. ... If Huawei, Xiaomi and a couple others were allowed in the USA with google play store, you'd see the price on Google & Samsung phones DROP.I loved Huawei phones, Mate 9 was the last, but no play store, no sell. I have multiple apps that I use for work. Like 2 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 4 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I have only been saying this for about 2 years now lol. Keep giving samsung passes but you have ai tho. Next thing you know you pay s25u base storage is $1500.00 lol
So same charge speeds in house processor and still talking about a price hike s**t is gettign real here huh.
Specs from 3 years ago same as S22U extra $100.00 but you have ai tho lol .
Again, the spec monkeys they’re the majority…Samsung doesn’t have to convince anybody about the Exynos because the AVERAGE CONSUMER who is the majority will have no clue what it is. As long as they have good battery life and a good camera then the average buyer will be good. I don’t see what the obsession with using a new chip every year when they can easily use the previous chip and focus of software optimization
I definitely agree! The only reason they are getting away with this crap is because the Chinese manufacturers are not able to sell phones here. Also, SONY and OnePlus have pulled back investment to market phones on US carriers. I hate the availability of phones with carriers now. I really want the Pixel Fold 10 Pro, but AT&T isn't selling it. I want to trade in a phone to get the maximum $1100, not $50-250 Best Buy and Amazon are offering. Heck, if AT&T has the Samsung TriFold, I may trade in for that, I know I'm not paying $3000.
Despite my fondness for the Fold 7, I must express my dissatisfaction with the operating system’s reliability. One of the primary reasons I am unable to fully utilize the device is its frequent inaccuracies.
To illustrate this, let me recount an incident involving a group of friends and motorcycles. During a weekly outing, If i were to have an accident where I sustained an injury. In such a situation, my helmet, equipped with the Cardo Packtalk Pro, would automatically contact the police and emergency contacts, providing the precise location using the phone’s GPS. However, I have encountered numerous instances where the device’s accuracy has been compromised.
I have tested the Fold 7 in various settings, including my home, workplace, and different cities, without success. The device consistently misjudges my location by several towns. Similarly, my friend NUNOB512 also experienced similar issues during a recent test at his residence.
While Siri consistently provides accurate information, I find Google devices to be unreliable in this regard.
If i ever had a issue they would never find me if i use google devices.
I definitely agree! The only reason they are getting away with this crap is because the Chinese manufacturers are not able to sell phones here. Also, SONY and OnePlus have pulled back investment to market phones on US carriers. I hate the availability of phones with carriers now. I really want the Pixel Fold 10 Pro, but AT&T isn't selling it. I want to trade in a phone to get the maximum $1100, not $50-250 Best Buy and Amazon are offering. Heck, if AT&T has the Samsung TriFold, I may trade in for that, I know I'm not paying $3000.