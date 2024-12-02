Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
45+ of the best Cyber Monday phone deals: Up to 41% off Samsung, Google Pixel and more

By
Cyber Monday-inspired deals image with flagship Samsung, Apple, and Motorola phones.
Cyber Monday, the event that follows in Black Friday's footsteps and gives us crazy-good phone bargains, is live! This means it's time to pick a favorite phone we've reviewed and tested and get it without breaking the bank. This year's holiday shopping season gives us many attractive offers on Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel, and many other brands!

We'd like to give you an idea of just how much you can save on Cyber Monday! Right now, Amazon has a head-turning 41% markdown on the Pixel 8 Pro, while its more contemporary sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro, is down by $200 and at its lowest price so far. Cyber Monday bargains on Samsung phones let you get flagship models and foldables at discounts of at least $200.

Top Cyber Monday phone deals right now:


Galaxy S24+, 512GB: Save $275 at the Samsung Store

Make your Galaxy upgrade easy on the pocket with Samsung's stunning Galaxy S24+ deal. The 512GB Galaxy AI handset is $275 off right now. The offer only applies to Online Exclusive colorways. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a high-end processor. Get yours and save now!
$275 off (25%)
$844 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

$155 off the Pixel 9 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

The latest non-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 9 in Obisdiian is now 19% off1 That's a tempting Cyber Monday bargain that saves you $155 on the 128GB model. The phone has a 6.3-inch OLED display and sells for under $650 at Amazon for Cyber Monday.
$155 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $250 on the OnePlus 12 for Cyber Monday

If you want fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 12 is one of your best options. The model supports 80W wired charging, giving you a full day's power in under 40 minutes! It also packs lots of horsepower with its Snapragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The best part? The 12/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at OnePlus.com.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus


Apple fans are enjoying amazing carrier offers from Verizon. Deals like 100% off the iPhone 16 Pro are live at the carrier. However, you'd have to select an eligible plan and activate a new line to take advantage of most iPhone sales. Enough spoilers! Discover these and other hot Cyber Monday phone sales right here!

Jump to:

Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals


The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $359 off at Amazon

Amazon makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage a real hit! The model in Titanium Gray (only) is currently $359 cheaper than usual, landing it under $950. This fella has a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain.
$359 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $158 on the Galaxy S24 256GB at Amazon!

This is just in: the 256GB Galaxy S24 is now $158 off in one colorway only. The model in Marble Gray is a real hit right now, but there are limited quantities in stock. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip
$158 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $800 OFF with Samsung Shop app!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was available for $922 off its usual price in select colors at the Samsung Shop App. If you missed the chance to get one at such incredible discounts, get the model at the mobile app now if you want to save $800. That brings the 512GB model down to $1,219.99 without trade-ins. Head over to the official store if you don't have the app, as you can find the same discount over there.
$800 off (40%)
$1219 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $300 off at Amazon!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldable phones this year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered phone comes with full-fledged Galaxy AI and promises long software support. Plus, it's available for 30% off its regular price. Get yours in Mint at Amazon and save $300.
$301 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 FE is $200 off via the Samsung Shop App

The Galaxy S24 FE is exceptionally affordable right now. You can get this buddy for $200 off via the Samsung Shop app. This discount is also available at the official store, so don't worry in case you lack the app.
$200 off (31%)
$449 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

$100 off the Galaxy A35 5G at Best Buy

One of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, the Galaxy A35, is making headlines at the Best Buy. The phone is $100 off for a limited time, but you can save an extra $100 by activating it immediately. Get one and save big!
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy A15 5G is $30 off at Best Buy!

Need a super affordable phone at discounted prices this Cyber Monday? Get the Galaxy A15. This puppy features an AMOLED display and has expandable storage, plus it's now under the $170 mark. But if you don't mind activating it, the phone can be yours for as low as $69.99! Don't miss out on this cool bargain and buy one before it's too late.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy A15 5G is $30 off at Best Buy!

Need a super affordable phone at discounted prices this Cyber Monday? Get the Galaxy A15. This puppy features an AMOLED display and has expandable storage, plus it's now under the $170 mark. But if you don't mind activating it, the phone can be yours for as low as $69.99! Don't miss out on this cool bargain and buy one before it's too late.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $50 on the Galaxy A25 5G at Amazon!

The Galaxy A25 5G was missing from the Black Friday discount scene, but it's now $50 off on Amazon. The model offers a surprisingly good performance for its asking price, sporting a Super AMOLED display and a decent triple camera system.
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra: $470 off at Samsung Store

The incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage was a whopping $518 off at the Samsung Shop app until yesterday. The promo is now gone, and you can claim $470 off the high-end Galaxy AI phone with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display at the web version of the Samsung Store. The bargain includes a free storage upgrade on Online Exclusive colors and an extra $350 off with Samsung Instant Savings.
$949 99
$1419 99
Expired

Some of the best Galaxy phones are deeply discounted at this year's Cyber Monday! You can now score major discounts, including an impressive $359 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra in select coatings. For foldable phone fans, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently $800 off at the Samsung Store! 

The budget-friendly Galaxy A35 is also making waves ahead of Cyber Monday, available at $100 off on Best Buy. As one of the top mid-range phones on the market, this 25% discount makes it an even more attractive option. Elsewhere, the Galaxy A25 5G is $50 off and a much more affordable choice.

Find even more Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals and start saving big!

Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals


There’s a great selection of Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals to check out as well! If you’ve had your eye on last year’s Razr, you’re in luck—Amazon currently offers it at a full 51% off in select colors. 

The newer Razr (2024) is also seeing discounts, now available for 39% off at Amazon, an all-time low. Discounts on the Moto G Series are also available Cyber Monday, with models like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) getting cheaper by a whopping 41%.

Score $200 off the Motorola Edge (2024)

The Motorola Edge (2024) is now enjoying crazy-low prices on Amazon for a limited time. The merchant is currently selling the phone for $200 off. That brings the mid-range phone under the $350 mark, making it a real delight for Motorola fans on a budget. Get yours and save!
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Razr (2024): Now 39% off on Amazon

Motorola's new affordable clamshell star is currently on sale for 39% off on Amazon. This means you can score one for just under $430—a great price for a foldable phone. This fella is ideal for Razr fans who don't want to cough up too much money!
$275 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $262 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Hot Pink!

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another super-hot pick on Cyber Monday. The clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch main AMOLED display and a 4-inch secondary display. You can find it for 26% off on Amazon, but only in Hot Pink. Alternatively, you can get the Spring Green colorway for $262 off.
$262 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Now 41% off

The latest Moto G Stylus 5G in Scarlet Wave is currently on sale for $163off its price on Amazon. That allows you to get one for less than $240! If you're a stylus phone fan, you should definitely consider this promo. This bad boy has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a beautiful pOLED display.
$163 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2023): Save 51% on Cyber Monday!

The Razr (2023) may not have a large cover display, but it's a top choice for foldable phone fans on a shoestring budget. Right now, the phone is 51% off at Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $340. The device features a 1.5-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch pOLED main display with 144Hz refresh rates.
$359 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

$100 OFF the Moto G Power 5G (2024) for Cyber Monday!

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a 50 MP main camera with OIS and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, delivering decent everyday performance. The affordable model is now available at incredible prices, offered for $100 off on Amazon.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem at 45% off

Last year's foldable perfection is part of the Cyber Monday craze as well. This model has a 3.6-inch external display and a 6.9-inch vivid pOLED main display. The best part about this bad boy is that it's now 45% off for Cyber Monday! Don't miss out. The Black, Blue, and Magenta color variants are eligible for the discount.
$450 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon


Cyber Monday OnePlus phone deals


Cyber Monday specials on OnePlus models are also available. This year, users can save $500 on the OnePlus Open or get the budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $70 off. The OnePlus 12 Series is also on sale during the event, offered with discounts of as much as $250.

Save 29% on the OnePlus Open at Amazon

The OnePlus Open is enjoying an amazing discount at Amazon. The book-like foldable is a must-have right now, retailing for a whopping 29% off its regular price. Released in 2023, it's still one of the best foldable phones. Purchase the 16/512GB model at Amazon, and you can save $500!
$500 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12: $250 off at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 provides high-class performance and is now available at blazing-hot prices! This fella features a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, making it one of the top Android phones this year. You can get it for $250 off at the official store.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

Save $100 on the OnePlus 12R at the OnePlus Store

The OnePlus 12R packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a huge 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds. You can save $100 on it this Black Friday at the OnePlus Store.
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at OnePlus

Get the OnePlus 11 for $300 off at OnePlus.com

The OnePlus 11, the brand's former non-foldable flagship phone, is also available at lower prices. This fella is now $300 cheaper than usual at the official OnePlus Store, making it a real delight for users. This bad boy has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N30: $70 off + Gift at OnePlus!

While OnePlus doesn't have many budget options, the good news is that the official store lets you score $70 off the best budget OnePlus phone, the Nord N30 5G! This model has a 108 MP main camera and is now available for about $230 after a $70 price cut on the official store. It arrives with free OnePlus Nord wired earbuds ($13.99 value).
$70 off (23%) Gift
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus

Cyber Monday Pixel phone deals


Pixel deals for Cyber Monday are also here! Discounts are just as amazing as they were on Black Friday, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold retailing for $300 off. For Pixel 8 seekers, Amazon has prepared a hefty $406 price cut on the Pixel 8 Pro and a $251 discount on the non-Pro model. Pixel 9 Pro buyers are in for a treat as well and can save $200 on the compact flagship.

The Pixel 9 Pro is now $200 off

Looking for a top-class flagship phone with a compact design? The Pixel 9 Pro might be just right for you. This puppy sports a 6.3-inch display and offers top-class camera performance. The handset with Gemini AI is now $200 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday, making it a dream come true for Pixel fans.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Save $250 at Amazon this Cyber Monday

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has become cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday! Right now, you can get it for $250 off! The unbeatable discount makes this 6.8-inch smartphone with an OLED display a real hit. Grab yours now and enjoy Gemini AI without breaking the bank. This is the 128GB model of the handset.
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off for Cyber Monday!

The awesome Pixel 9 Pro Fold can now be yours at its best price, too. This book-like foldable is now $300 off in its base storage configuration, landing it just under the $1500 mark. With its Tensor G4 chip and premium design, this large fella easily rivals some of the best foldable phones.
$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Pixel 8a and save $100 this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday welcomes a top-notch Pixel 8a promo! The well-liked mid-ranger is now $100 off, landing it under the $400 mark and at its second-best price. This is one of the hottest mid-range phones, and it's a major bargain right now.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $600 at Amazon this Cyber Monday!

Don't want to splurge on the new foldable by Google? Get the OG Pixel Fold at Amazon this Cyber Monday, and you can save a whopping $600. This bad boy features a Tensor G2 chip and looks stylish, making it a suitable pick. Keep in mind that the discount might not be available much longer.
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the budget Pixel 7a for $160 off on Amazon

The Pixel 7a is once again discounted by $160 on Amazon just in time for Cyber Monday 2024. The device offers great value for money and will remain up-to-date for another 3+ years, so you shouldn't overlook it.
$160 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

$157 off the Pixel 9 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

The latest non-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 9 in Obisdiian is now 20% off1 That's a tempting Cyber Monday bargain that saves you $157 on the 128GB model. The phone has a 6.3-inch OLED display and sells for under $650 at Amazon for Cyber Monday.
$157 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 41% on the Pixel 8 Pro this Cyber Monday!

Cyber Monday is live, bringing Pixel fans one of the best Pixel 8 Pro bargains we've ever seen. The quality handset with a gorgeous OLED display and a superb camera is now 41% off at Amazon, making it a no-miss.
$406 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

$250 off the Pixel 8 at Amazon this Cyber Monday!

Best Buy is throwing a mind-blowing promo on the Pixel 8. The handset features a 6.2-inch OLED display with high refresh rates and a 50 MP primary camera. Its camera app is quite feature-rich, offering AI improvements on your photos. You can now buy it for $250 off at Best Buy. An extra $100 discount is available with immediate activations.
$250 off (36%)
$449
$699
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Under $400 on Cyber Monday!

Don't mind buying a new phone with a 90-day Woot limited warranty? Then hurry up and save $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with a massive 512GB of built-in storage. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. Mind you, no other merchant gives you the same discount on the 512GB model! Get yours before it's too late.
$700 off (64%)
$399 99
$1099 99
Buy at Woot

Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB: Only $449 at Best Buy

If you're not OK with buying a phone without a manufacturer's warranty, get the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy instead. The model with 128GB of storage is currently available for only $449 at the merchant, and you can even score an extra $100 off with immediate activations.
$450 off (50%)
$449
$899
Buy at BestBuy

Save $251 on the Pixel 8 on Cyber Monday!

Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage at a $251 discount on Cyber Monday The phone is a true bargain right now, delivering fast performance thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, its 6.2-inch OLED display is a joy to look at. But the biggest highlight is the 50 MP main camera. Get yours and save!
$251 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday iPhone deals


iPhone 16 Pro Max (Verizon): $5.00/mo. for a limited time

Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone sells for $5.00/mo. at Verizon with Unlimited Ultimate plans and a new line. That saves you a whopping $1,019.99 over 36 months.
$23 off (82%)
$5 /mo
$28 33
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 16 Pro with Verizon: Now $0.00/mo.!

Activate a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan from Verizon, and you're in for a real treat! This bad boy is currently available for $0.00/mo. instead of $27.77/mo., making it an absolute steal. Additionally, you can get an iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 on Verizon, provided you pick the right plan. This is an online-only promotion.
$20 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$20 27
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 15: Up to $650 off plus Apple Gift Card!

Get the fantastic iPhone 15 straight from the source and save up to $650 with a trade-in. Your minimum trade-in credit amounts to $40. The iPhone 15 has an Apple A16 Bionic chip and a 6.1-inch display. Shoppers get up to $75 Apple Gift Card with eligible smartphone purchases. Act fast and get your iPhone 15 now! soon!
$650 off (93%) Trade-in Gift
$49
$699
Buy at Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 512GB (Verizon): Only $5.55/mo!

You can also snatch last year's flagship model with an unlimited plan by Verizon, plus new line activation, for only $5.55/mo. That means you can save $1,099.99 on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max! Keep in mind that Verizon has select 512GB models in stock.
$25 off (82%)
$5 55 /mo
$30 56
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 15 Pro (AT&T): $150 off + eGift Card worth $450!

The iPhone 15 Pro is now available with AT&T at Walmart for 14% off its usual price. That lands the Natural Titanium model under the $900 mark, and it's monthly price is just $24.98. Get yours now, and you'll receive an eGift card worth $450.
$150 off (14%) Gift
$899 28
$1049
Buy at Walmart

iPhone SE 3, 64GB: $00.00/mo at Verizon for Cyber Monday!

You can get the iPhone SE 3 features an Apple A15 chip inside and offers an affordable entryway into the iOS ecosystem. The unit is now available for $00.00/mo with a new line on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome, or Unlimited Ultimate plans. The $429.99 promotional credit is applied over 36 months.
$12 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$11 94
Buy at Verizon

Cyber Monday iPhone promos are just as appealing. Right now, you can save on a new iPhone 15 at Apple.com with trade-ins and get an Apple Gift Card with your purchase. If you don't want to spare an older device, consider activating a new line to splurge on Verizon's stunning sales. The carrier lets you grab the iPhone 16 Pro Max for only $5/mo instead of $28.33/mo and has many other exciting iPhone bargains that may tickle your fancy.

Cyber Monday deals on other brands


Aside from the popular brands, Cyber Monday discounts are available on less popular smartphones, such as the Nothing Phone (2a), Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, and more. Other brands enjoy tempting price cuts, too, just like Samsung and Motorola options. Right now, you can save up to $270 on a model by HMD, Asus, and more. 

Red Magic 9S Pro: Save 15% on Cyber Monday

The Red Magic 9S Pro is a great option for those who don't want a new phone from a mainstream brand. The model with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rates is currently 15% off, making it a much more affordable option. The gaming phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is a real bargain. This is a lighting deal that won't stay up for long, so hurry up!
$113 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro: Save 23% at Amazon!

Another gaming option, this time from Asus, is also under the spotlight. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is now 23% off, providing way more value for money. The model features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood! Get it now and save $270.
$270 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Now 28% off for Cyber Monday!

With its amazing stereo speakers and bright 6.78-inch AMOLED display, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is another non-mainsteam choice users may like. This Cyber Monday, Amazon gives you a super rare chance to score 28% off one. The handset has a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 50 MP main camera, making it a very tempting choice at 28% off.
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Phone 8 is $320 OFF!

The non-Pro version of the latest Asus gaming smartphone is heavily discounted this Cyber Monday. Save big with this tiny powerhouse. It's 29% off, comes with 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
$320 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (2): Save $120 at Amazon for a limited time

It's not just the more affordable Nothing Phone (2a) that makes headlines this year. The Nothing Phone (2) is part of the fun as well. This bad boy is currently available for 23% off its usual price, making it a real dream. Get the handset with a 6.7-inch display and 4,700mAh battery and save big!
$120 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (2a): Save $50 this Cyber Monday!

Stand out from the crowd with the Nothing Phone (2a). This puppy features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 50 MP dual camera setup and a Dimensity 7200 Pro chip under the hood. The best part about the handset is that it arrives at $50 off for Cyber Monday on Amazon.
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

HMD Skyline 5: Save 20% at Amazon this Cyber Monday!

If you don't need a gaming smartphone, consider the HMD Skyline. The smartphone offers a high-class 108 MP main camera with OIS on the rear and can last up to 48 hours per charge. The best part about it? You can get it for 20% off its usual price.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

