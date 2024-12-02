45+ of the best Cyber Monday phone deals: Up to 41% off Samsung, Google Pixel and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday, the event that follows in Black Friday's footsteps and gives us crazy-good phone bargains, is live! This means it's time to pick a favorite phone we've reviewed and tested and get it without breaking the bank. This year's holiday shopping season gives us many attractive offers on Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel, and many other brands!
We'd like to give you an idea of just how much you can save on Cyber Monday! Right now, Amazon has a head-turning 41% markdown on the Pixel 8 Pro, while its more contemporary sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro, is down by $200 and at its lowest price so far. Cyber Monday bargains on Samsung phones let you get flagship models and foldables at discounts of at least $200.
Top Cyber Monday phone deals right now:
Apple fans are enjoying amazing carrier offers from Verizon. Deals like 100% off the iPhone 16 Pro are live at the carrier. However, you'd have to select an eligible plan and activate a new line to take advantage of most iPhone sales. Enough spoilers! Discover these and other hot Cyber Monday phone sales right here!
Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals
Some of the best Galaxy phones are deeply discounted at this year's Cyber Monday! You can now score major discounts, including an impressive $359 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra in select coatings. For foldable phone fans, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently $800 off at the Samsung Store!
Find even more Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals and start saving big!
The budget-friendly Galaxy A35 is also making waves ahead of Cyber Monday, available at $100 off on Best Buy. As one of the top mid-range phones on the market, this 25% discount makes it an even more attractive option. Elsewhere, the Galaxy A25 5G is $50 off and a much more affordable choice.
Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals
There’s a great selection of Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals to check out as well! If you’ve had your eye on last year’s Razr, you’re in luck—Amazon currently offers it at a full 51% off in select colors.
The newer Razr (2024) is also seeing discounts, now available for 39% off at Amazon, an all-time low. Discounts on the Moto G Series are also available Cyber Monday, with models like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) getting cheaper by a whopping 41%.
Cyber Monday OnePlus phone deals
Cyber Monday specials on OnePlus models are also available. This year, users can save $500 on the OnePlus Open or get the budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $70 off. The OnePlus 12 Series is also on sale during the event, offered with discounts of as much as $250.
Cyber Monday Pixel phone deals
Pixel deals for Cyber Monday are also here! Discounts are just as amazing as they were on Black Friday, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold retailing for $300 off. For Pixel 8 seekers, Amazon has prepared a hefty $406 price cut on the Pixel 8 Pro and a $251 discount on the non-Pro model. Pixel 9 Pro buyers are in for a treat as well and can save $200 on the compact flagship.
Cyber Monday iPhone deals
Cyber Monday iPhone promos are just as appealing. Right now, you can save on a new iPhone 15 at Apple.com with trade-ins and get an Apple Gift Card with your purchase. If you don't want to spare an older device, consider activating a new line to splurge on Verizon's stunning sales. The carrier lets you grab the iPhone 16 Pro Max for only $5/mo instead of $28.33/mo and has many other exciting iPhone bargains that may tickle your fancy.
Cyber Monday deals on other brands
Aside from the popular brands, Cyber Monday discounts are available on less popular smartphones, such as the Nothing Phone (2a), Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, and more. Other brands enjoy tempting price cuts, too, just like Samsung and Motorola options. Right now, you can save up to $270 on a model by HMD, Asus, and more.