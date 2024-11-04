Analyst says a cheaper Apple Vision headset isn't coming anytime soon

Kuo still maintains that a new version of the Apple Vision Pro will be shipped next year. The headset is expected to come with the M5 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. We don't know at this moment if any additional hardware upgrades are planned for the successor of the current Vision Pro .







As I understand it, production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027 for a while now. This means Apple's only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor.



