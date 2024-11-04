Analyst says a cheaper Apple Vision headset isn't coming anytime soon
Apple was rumored earlier to be working on a cheaper Apple Vision headset which was expected to debut sometime in 2025. However, now reputable analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo is saying that the plans to release a more affordable Apple Vision headset have been delayed.
Rumors have indicated that Apple was working on making a more budget-friendly Apple Vision headset which would come with cheaper materials, lower-resolution displays, and no support for EyeSight. Right now, the company only has the extra-hefty $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, which was released in February this year.
Apple was reported earlier to plan to expand 'spatial computing' (the word Apple used to describe virtual and augmented reality) to more people with the cheaper headset. However, it seems these plans have been changed, according to Kuo, and it seems the headset is delayed for beyond 2027 for now.
It was rumored earlier that a cheaper headset by Apple would be about $2,000.
At launch, many people believed the Vision Pro would make AR and VR headsets more mainstream, but that didn't happen and these remained pretty much a niche product.
I don't think a cheaper version would help either, as I reckon most people would still prefer to interact with the real world in a real way, and using AR headsets would remain reserved for a specific type of people. Maybe Apple should focus instead on advancing Apple Intelligence more, as to me it seems this is the more profitable direction that the world is heading in right now.
Kuo still maintains that a new version of the Apple Vision Pro will be shipped next year. The headset is expected to come with the M5 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. We don't know at this moment if any additional hardware upgrades are planned for the successor of the current Vision Pro.
According to Kuo, the cheaper Apple Vision will be somewhat comparable to Apple's HomePod mini in terms of market success. Kuo says that even after Apple launched the HomePod mini, the Cupertino tech giant's smart speakers still couldn't become mainstream products.
As I understand it, production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027 for a while now. This means Apple's only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 3, 2024
