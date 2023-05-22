Apple xrOS release date expectations and news
By many accounts, Apple is about to unveil its first-ever Apple AR/VR headset, called Reality Pro, in the coming days – at WWDC, on June 5, 2023.
And just like Apple's MacBooks run MacOS, iPhones run iOS and iPads run iPadOS, Apple's AR (augmented reality) products will be running their own operating system, which will evidently be called either xrOS or realityOS.
Apple has just recently trademarked the name "xrOS" – a name that has already been leaked and referenced many times since as far back as 2017, so for now, we can speculate that the Cupertino company's new AR operating system will be called xrOS, and not realityOS.
So what will xrOS bring? What will you be able to do with your new Apple AR/VR headset thanks to this exciting upcoming operating system?
If you're interested to know – you're in the right place. Below we've compiled prominent leaks and news in regards to xrOS and realityOS, so let's get to it!
Latest News
- Apple registers the xrOS wordmark confirming the name of its headset's operating system
- Apple's new operating system for AR headsets referenced in code on GitHub (realityOS)
- 'RealityOS' trademark hints at upcoming Apple AR/VR headset launch
- Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Name
As mentioned previously, Apple has most recently trademarked the name xrOS, which is our pretty solid indication that this could indeed be the final name of its AR/VR operating system, as opposed to the previously-speculated realityOS.
Then again, Apple did trademark realityOS also, back in 2022, so that name remains a possibility too.
It's quite apparent that xrOS stands for "extended reality operating system", which is a perfectly apt and simple name, albeit realityOS would have arguably been the more friendly and universally-understandable one to go with.
In any case, WWDC 2023 is nearing, with its date being June 5th, so we'll very likely get the official name from Apple itself, soon enough, be it xrOS or realityOS.
Release Date
xrOS is expected to be unveiled on June 5th, 2023, during Apple's WWDC 2023 event.
Its release date would naturally match the release date of Apple's first AR/VR headset, which would also be the first device to run the new operating system.
Currently, we expect Apple's AR/VR headset's release date to be shortly after June 5th, perhaps a week or two following the event, with pre-orders for the device opening on the announcement day.
Apps
We could be getting what are essentially iPad apps, but in AR space
Interestingly, it seems that xrOS could be a fork of iPadOS (which itself is a fork of iOS), as xrOS will be able to run iPadOS apps with minimal customization required from their developers, according to Bloomberg.
Apps that are rumored to come with xrOS devices include very familiar names – the web browser Safari, Weather, Mail, Maps, Calendar, and others Apple users already have on their iPads and iPhones.
Since other individual iPad apps from third parties will require some work from their developers, in order to make them xrOS-compatible, we can't reasonably expect all iPad apps to immediately run on xrOS devices on release, but it's safe to assume that many of the bigger ones will, eventually.
Features, interface
Existing AR apps like Nebula for Mac could be similar to what Apple has in mind for its xrOS interface and use cases
Apple's AR/VR headset has been rumored to come with a dial, similar to the Apple Watch's, which will let users switch between AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) on the fly.
This means xrOS will support both modes, with the former allowing users to see both virtual objects (e.g. screens and apps) plus their real-life environment, while the latter will fully immerse the user into the virtual world, blocking their view of the real world.
As Apple's AR/VR headset will likely come with cameras, akin to other VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, it's safe to assume that xrOS could have a familiar Camera app too, which will allow users to capture anything that's in front of them, from a first-person perspective.
However, it's worth noting that this is just speculation, and Apple could choose not to allow its xrOS devices to take photos and videos, if privacy turns out to be a concern. We remind you that Google's Glass AR glasses were notorious for allowing their users to capture video without others around them being aware of it, which led to a PR nightmare for that product.
In any case, what will you be able to do on xrOS devices, exactly? Well, Apple is yet to unveil it and show us its vision for it, but judging by existing AR products and operating systems, we can speculate.
If we look at the Nreal Air and its Nebula for Mac app – those AR glasses give you up to 3 virtual displays to work with. Perfectly portable screens only their wearer sees, making those AR glasses an incredibly handy replacement for clunky portable displays.
It's safe to assume that Apple's xrOS devices will also allow users to either run several virtual screens, or several apps in different floating windows, which the user will see and interact with in AR space.
Considering the fact that xrOS could have been based on iPadOS, we might be getting the familiar app dock, alongside a familiar iPad-like home screen for launching our Apps.
realityOS • Concept pic.twitter.com/DjVZIg2Rb4— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 5, 2022
Picture putting on your Apple AR/VR headset and launching the xrOS Safari web browser, reading a web page, while simultaneously launching an xrOS version of YouTube, and moving its window to the right of the first one.
Now you have two windowed apps floating in front of you, and are multitasking with style! This is just what we expect, at least, based on our experience with similar products, but it appears like a plausible way for Apple to utilize xrOS devices.
Stay tuned for concrete information on xrOS and its devices soon.
