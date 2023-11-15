Amazon slashes Quest 2 prices just before Black Friday! Which bundle is best for you?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hey, you know what? You don’t need a high-priced XR headset in order to get familiar with VR or to enjoy it. In fact, some of the best VR headsets are starting to show their age, yet are still fan-favorites. Have you ever noticed that?
For example: the Quest 2. Now, don’t get me wrong: Meta’s latest and greatest Quest 3 headset is absolutely outstanding and is also a very substantial upgrade over its predecessor. But does that make the Quest 2 bad?
Which makes this deal from Amazon all that more appealing!
Now, we can’t talk about enticing deals without mentioning price tags — especially when it’s happening right before one of the biggest shopping events of 2023, namely Black Friday. But this limited time offer has a bit more to it than just % markdowns in terms of $$$ signs!
Amazon and Meta are offering several types of Quest 2 bundles! You can always go for the “Headset only” option and rest assured: It comes with cables and controllers, so it’s just named in a silly way. The only thing it’s lacking is an S link cable for PC VR gaming.
But there’s loads more to choose from:
And, yeah, through listing all of these out, I totally mean that they are all discounted! So if you’ve already planned out when and how you’ll be using the Quest 2, then consider getting a bundle that matches your intent.
Even a virtual working environment isn’t out of the question, so long as you aren’t thinking about using MR, as that isn’t one of the Quest 2’s stronger suits. That Snapdragon XR2 and 6GB RAM combo though? Yeah, it still packs a punch!
If you’ve decided that 2023 is the year that you finally get into VR, you can’t really go wrong with picking up a Quest 2, especially when on discount. This is the only budget-friendly headset with this much content on the market. If there ever was a perfect VR starter pack: this would be it.
And thanks to Meta and Amazon, you’ve actually got several to choose from!
For example: the Quest 2. Now, don’t get me wrong: Meta’s latest and greatest Quest 3 headset is absolutely outstanding and is also a very substantial upgrade over its predecessor. But does that make the Quest 2 bad?
Not by a long shot! The Quest 2 is one of the most popular VR headsets for a reason! It has a standalone mode with a massive library of apps and games, with new ones coming out pretty much every month and it’s still really easy to set up and comfortable to use.
Which makes this deal from Amazon all that more appealing!
Now, we can’t talk about enticing deals without mentioning price tags — especially when it’s happening right before one of the biggest shopping events of 2023, namely Black Friday. But this limited time offer has a bit more to it than just % markdowns in terms of $$$ signs!
Because, as I’m sure you’ve already noticed: there are several configurations on offer. And I’m not just talking about storage options — even though both the 128GB and the 256GB variants of the Quest 2 are on offer.
Amazon and Meta are offering several types of Quest 2 bundles! You can always go for the “Headset only” option and rest assured: It comes with cables and controllers, so it’s just named in a silly way. The only thing it’s lacking is an S link cable for PC VR gaming.
But there’s loads more to choose from:
- The Active Bundle is for those among you that may utilize the headset for fitness or games that involve a lot of movement. This bundle comes with special controller straps and a faceplate, which is a lot easier to clean after you’ve gotten your sweat on
- The Comfort Bundle, on the other hand, comes pre-packed with Meta’s elite strap which doesn’t only hold the Quest 2 more securely on to your face, but also in a more comfortable fashion, allowing you to wear it for longer periods of time.
- The Power Bundle is much like the Comfort bundle, but with one special, key difference: it comes with an upgraded version of the Elite Strap that has a battery pack! If you like to wear your headset wirelessly for long periods of time, then this one is the right choice for you!
- The Starter Bundle: If you’re one of the people that like to stay mobile or maybe even utilize the Quest 2 as a semi-portable game console, then this one's for you! It adds a neat carrying case for the headset so that you can always have it with you in a safe and secure manner.
- The Streamer Bundle is actually the one that addresses my primary concern with Meta’s approach to packaging, as it’s the Quest 2 headset, bundled with an official Oculus S Link cable, which allows you to stream PC VR games to the headset. Neat!
And, yeah, through listing all of these out, I totally mean that they are all discounted! So if you’ve already planned out when and how you’ll be using the Quest 2, then consider getting a bundle that matches your intent.
Now, even though the Quest 2 was released way back in 2020, it’s certainly not to be dismissed. It can run most of the content available on the Quest store without any issues and it is powerful enough to provide you with hours of entertainment.
Even a virtual working environment isn’t out of the question, so long as you aren’t thinking about using MR, as that isn’t one of the Quest 2’s stronger suits. That Snapdragon XR2 and 6GB RAM combo though? Yeah, it still packs a punch!
If you’ve decided that 2023 is the year that you finally get into VR, you can’t really go wrong with picking up a Quest 2, especially when on discount. This is the only budget-friendly headset with this much content on the market. If there ever was a perfect VR starter pack: this would be it.
And thanks to Meta and Amazon, you’ve actually got several to choose from!
Things that are NOT allowed: