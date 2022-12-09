Apple iPad Pro 2024 release date, price and features





Thus, many users are already looking towards the next generation. Full disclosure - the next iPad Pro is nowhere on the horizon. We cannot reasonably expect Apple to release the latter in the following year or so. Hence, there is very little information on the next iteration of the iPad Pro. Nevertheless, we have gathered everything there is to know about the iPad Pro 2024 all in one place. Please note that we will be updating this page with any an all new information that comes up. So let's get right to it!

iPad Pro 2024 release date





Given that Apple just released a new set of iPad Pros, it is safe to say that the next generation is not coming anytime soon. For better or worse, Apple is one of the most consistent companies when it comes to its product release schedule. The iPad Pro is no exception to that rule. Based on previous launches, we can clearly see that Apple's flagship tablet follows a rather predictable pattern. Every 1-2 years, the iPad Pro is refreshed, with an average of about 1.5 years in between generations. In the table below, you can see a detailed breakdown of the lineup's history.





Based on data in the table, we can expect a new iPad Pro sometime in early 2024. Given that Apple's first event of the year (which is usually held in Spring), tends to focus on iPads, it seems like the perfect time for the prospective launch. In short, you can expect Apple's iPad Pro 2024 sometime in Spring, 2024 .









iPad Pro 2024 price





Once again, given just how far off the next iPad Pro is, we cannot speculate as to what its price is going to be. We have seen a great deal of reluctance on Apple's part to increase the price of its Pro lineups in recent years (given the economic context), but this could very well change by 2024. For the time being, the only concrete information we have is Apple's current iPad Pro pricing, which the company did not change with the launch of the latest generation in 2022. If Apple makes the same decision in 2024, the pricing of the iPad Pro 2024 could look as follows:





* All of the prices are speculative and based on preliminary information





It should be noted that one of the main reasons why Apple did not increase the price of the iPad Pro (2022) is that the latter is largely an incremental update. The 2024 model could introduce some substantial (and costly) changes which could ultimately push Apple to make it more expensive.





iPad Pro 2024 camera





The camera is seldom the focal point (pun intended) of an iPad release. Thus, it is only natural that, at this early stage, we know virtually nothing about the camera of the iPad Pro 2024. As soon as additional information surfaces, we will be adding it accordingly.





iPad Pro 2024 storage





Storage options are a rather sensitive subject when it comes to Apple products. Many have speculated for years that Apple will increase the base storage of its 'Pro' devices to 256GB, in order to better reflect the moniker. Currently, this seems rather unlikely. We expect the iPad Pro 2024 to come with the same storage options as the 2022 model. The current configurations are: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. Additionally, it is very likely that the 1TB and 2TB models come equipped with more RAM, as is the case at present.





iPad Pro 2024 design





Rumors about a potential iPad Pro design revamp have been circulating for a couple of years now. Many tipsters have claimed that we can (eventually) expect slimmer bezels, a glass back, a notch, and even the addition of the Dynamic Island - the possibilities are seemingly endless. Nevertheless, there is no reliable information at this point to suggest that Apple is seriously considering such design tweaks.





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter , was quite certain that Apple was planning to enlarge the logo on the back of the iPad Pro with the 2022 model, in order to allow the latter to facilitate wireless charging via MagSafe. Needless to say, that prediction did not materialize. Perhaps it could make it next time - in 2024.





iPad Pro 2024 display





The biggest letdown of the iPad Pro 2022 is the fact that the 11" model once again did not receive a Mini LED screen. This left the smaller version underwhelming to say the least and further narrowed the gap between the iPad Pro 11" and the iPad Air (2022). We have some bad news - the 11" iPad Pro will not be getting a Mini LED display in 2024. Luckily, it will receive something even better - it seems Apple will finally introduce a long-overdue upgrade to the iPad Pro lineup.





According to a According to a tweet by Ross Young, a display industry insider, the iPad Pro 2024 will feature an OLED panel for the first time. Both the 11" and 12.9" models will ostensibly transition to OLED. According to another leak , Apple is perfecting a 'hybrid' OLED technology precisely for its high-end iPads. Lastly, as usual, both Pro models will come equipped with ProMotion (i.e. adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz).





iPad Pro 2024 battery





iPads are champions when it comes to battery life, and the iPad Pro 2024 is unlikely to be an exception. At the moment, however, we have absolutely no leaks concerning the battery specifications of the 2024 model. As soon as we have more information, it will be added accordingly.





iPad Pro 2024 features and software





The iPad Pro 2024 is almost certainly going to be powered by the M3 chip. Apple typically brings its new M chipsets firstly to the 13" MacBook Pro/MacBook Air, and then to the iPad Pro. Based on this pattern, it is very probable that the M3 iPad Pro will make its debut in early 2024. Lastly, the 2024 model will invariably be running the latest version of iPadOS as well.





Should I wait for the iPad Pro 2024?





It is still too early to say whether the iPad Pro 2024 will be worth the wait. The addition of an OLED display seems promising, but a year and a half is a very long time. If you need an iPad now, we suggest you go ahead and buy one.