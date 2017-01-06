x PhoneArena is hiring! Reviewer in the USA
  Portrait Mode for everybody: here are 4 apps that mimic the iPhone 7 Plus' exclusive feature

Portrait Mode for everybody: here are 4 apps that mimic the iPhone 7 Plus' exclusive feature

Posted: , by Paul K.

Portrait Mode - make your dog look real cool like

Portrait Mode - make your dog look real cool like


So, the iPhone 7 Plus' secondary camera is an interesting beast. Unlike the dual camera modules that we've seen on phones before, Apple's solution only uses the secondary camera on rare occasions — when you zoom in past 2x (and the lighting is good), or when you activate the new Portrait Mode.

In short, the aforementioned mode should allow you to isolate your subject much better, by both employing the telephoto lens' optical zoom and applying a convincing software blur to the background. It's not perfect yet, but we have to say — even in beta, Portrait Mode is capable of taking some pretty awesome shots when you get the right scene, light, and a good amount of luck.

But we are getting sidetracked here. So, while having 2x optical zoom and the new Portrait Mode on your phone is certainly cool, we wouldn't say that post people out there would find the telephoto lens to be enough of a reason to buy an iPhone 7 Plus. That said, it's understandable if you sometimes feel a bit jealous of the bokeh goodness the phone can provide and would like to do it with your handset. Well, naturally, app developers are already working on that!

The app stores are full of apps that promise the perfect blur, bokeh, “aperture effects”, or however else they word it, but only a few of them are at least close to being good. We spent hours looking for the right ones and fished out 4 apps that are actually usable and do what is required of them. Yup, we couldn't even get to 5.

Note: just a quick tip for taking portrait shots. Since most smartphones use a wide angle camera, it's better to use the phone's digital zoom in order to crop out the distorted edges of the photo and bring your subject closer. We like to go up to 2x, but you can experiment with it. Yes, you will lose some quality, but the resulting scene will look much better. And yes, this is the only case we would ever recommend the use of digital zoom.

Apps that give you Portrait Mode on any phone

AfterFocus
FabFocus
Portrait Blur
Big Lens
Price: $0.99 | free
Download: iOS | Android

This one is the only app on our list that's available on Android, but the good news is that it's also our favorite. AfterFocus does have a way of automatically detecting your subject, but it's not amazingly good at it. It also lets you manually "paint" the focus points on a picture before processing it, and that manual editor works great. It has a “smart selection” tool, which only needs you to draw a single line over the object that should be in focus, then a line over objects that need to be “slightly” blurred, and another one over the ones that are supposed to be extra smudged up. Sure, doing it manually is a bit of an annoyance, but the editor in this app is well-made and fun to use, and we had no trouble with the lack of automatic subject detection.
18 Comments
posted on yesterday, 08:02 4
Reply

1. Tizo101 (Posts: 501; Member since: 05 Jun 2015)


mimic implies copied - this is an old software trick. Wording is everything

posted on yesterday, 21:31
Reply

17. ibend (Posts: 5287; Member since: 30 Sep 2014)


and all those apps is older than "iPhone 7 Plus exclusive feature" lol...

btw they missed the most obvious apps.. "google camera".. it have "lens blur" feature. that work great without extra work by drawing some line like afterfocus

posted on yesterday, 08:07 6
Reply

2. Settings (Posts: 1779; Member since: 02 Jul 2014)


Xperia users enjoyed Background defocus before it was cool. Don't let me start on the AR thing.

posted on yesterday, 08:10 2
Reply

3. wando77 (Posts: 999; Member since: 23 Aug 2012)


Selective focus works fine on a galaxy s7

posted on yesterday, 08:39 4
Reply

7. trojan_horse (Posts: 2446; Member since: 06 May 2016)


Nice to see you guys denbuking the word that those aforementioned apps are mimicking Apple's Portrait Mode which has been implemented by several other OEMs already.

Different methods, same result.

posted on yesterday, 15:59
Reply

16. cmdacos (Posts: 113; Member since: 01 Nov 2016)


Better actually because you can choose to reverse the subject and background to determine which one you want blurred.

posted on yesterday, 08:14 9
Reply

4. palmguy (Posts: 590; Member since: 22 Mar 2011)


Portrait Mode! Wow. The best thing since the color Jet Black. Magical!!!!

posted on yesterday, 08:25
Reply

5. Plasticsh1t (Posts: 939; Member since: 01 Sep 2014)


HTC One M8 will have a word with you.

posted on yesterday, 08:36 3
Reply

6. SuperAndroid507 (Posts: 329; Member since: 06 Jan 2014)


Brace yourselves, somebody got a raise in its paycheck !

posted on yesterday, 08:55 1
Reply

8. Finalflash (Posts: 3267; Member since: 23 Jul 2013)


Nobody got a raise, they're just selling their soul and integrity for less and less each time.

posted on yesterday, 08:55 1
Reply

9. sissy246 (Posts: 2138; Member since: 04 Mar 2015)


WOW thy me it should like the iphone is the only phone that can do this LOL

posted on yesterday, 08:57
Reply

10. sissy246 (Posts: 2138; Member since: 04 Mar 2015)


LOL edit:
They act like it's the only phone that can do this.
LOL I need to slow down LOL

posted on yesterday, 09:37 2
Reply

11. talon95 (Posts: 611; Member since: 31 Jul 2012)


Why use an app. Lots of cameras already have this built in. HTC, Google camera, Samsung... And some of them have larger aperture /smaller f-stop than Apple which provide a more natural portrait effect without the need for any software processing.

posted on yesterday, 09:59 3
Reply

12. Joms_US (Posts: 86; Member since: 02 Oct 2016)


"mimic the iPhone 7 Plus' exclusive feature"

Bwahaha... Typical delusional iTard claim.

posted on yesterday, 10:48
Reply

13. phantom28 (Posts: 15; Member since: 23 Feb 2015)


"So, the iPhone 7 Plus' secondary camera is an interesting beast. Unlike the dual camera modules that we've seen on phones before, Apple's solution only uses the secondary camera on rare occasions — when you zoom in past 2x (and the lighting is good), or when you activate the new Portrait Mode."

"even in beta, Portrait Mode is capable of taking some pretty awesome shots when you get the right scene, light, and a good amount of luck."

so the dual camera setup on the 7plus its useless/?

not sure how they can use in same article" beast camera ", but the "phone dont use it much" and u "need a good amount of luck" to take a picture with it ...lmao

posted on yesterday, 10:49
Reply

14. phantom28 (Posts: 15; Member since: 23 Feb 2015)


arghh

posted on yesterday, 15:16
Reply

15. danidin (Posts: 24; Member since: 15 May 2014)


I've got the honor 8. I'm covered.

posted on 1 hour ago
Reply

18. rsiders (Posts: 994; Member since: 17 Nov 2011)


Touchwiz Photos and Pixlr by Autodesk let you do this although more manual effort is required but can be more accurate.

